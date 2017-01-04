The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Westchester

The Residences at the Ritz-Carlton, Westchester – the area’s most luxurious high-rise condominium -- is also one of the hottest selling, posting record sales in 2016.

Twenty-two residences in the 42-story Tower II were sold last year for a total sales volume of more than $33 million. The average price per square foot was $705. Of the 22 sold, nine were penthouse residences with a median sale price of $2.23 million. Only 16 of the total 333 residences in the two-tower complex remain available.

“To describe 2016 as a very good year would be an understatement. Our sales activity has been brisk all year long and we expect it to continue into 2017. The high-end real estate market in Westchester is strong and buyers are responding to the unique luxury lifestyle that we are offering,” said Nancy Kennedy, a Houlihan Lawrence broker who is managing sales for the condominium tower.

Kennedy said they are attracting buyers who want to downsize their space while “upsizing” their lifestyle. “We are seeing quite a few buyers from Scarsdale as well as White Plains, Armonk and Mamaroneck. These buyers like the fact that they can stay connected to their previous neighborhood while enjoying the many benefits of a Ritz lifestyle in the heart of downtown White Plains,” she said.

Among those who moved from Scarsdale to the Ritz Residences are Alyce and Sanford Schwartz, who purchased a combo residence on the 22nd floor. “We’re thrilled with the living experience here. The amenities of the building and the attention to detail by the entire staff have lived up to our highest expectations,” they said.

Another former Scarsdale couple -- Roberta and Jerry Salese – purchased a spacious residence on the 24th floor. “We were looking to downsize to an easier and more convenient lifestyle. We’ve gotten to know many of our neighbors here. Everyone is very friendly,” said Roberta. She said the location just minutes from the White Plains train station makes for an easy commute for her husband who works in Manhattan. “It was a very easy transition for us to move here. We’re very happy. We love it,” she added.

Tower II features 12 distinct floor plans ranging from 1,489 to 5,400 square feet. The exquisitely designed residences are priced from $960,000 to $4.5 million. Residents enjoy the same elite-level amenities as Manhattan high-rise residents, including:



Expansive rooms featuring dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of the New York City skyline, Long Island Sound and Westchester countryside

Stainless steel Viking appliances

Walnut hardwood floors with satin finish

Marble baths

Spacious closets

Generously equipped fitness room

Glass-enclosed pool for year-round swimming

Stately boardroom

Large resident lounge with adjoining outdoor terrace

Private media screening room

24-hour concierge service

Fine dining and full catering services available through The Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Kennedy said their buyers are very savvy and understand the value at the Ritz Residences where the price per square foot is significantly less than the cost of a comparable luxury high-rise condominium in Manhattan.

“We have gotten several buyers from Manhattan who prefer to have views of the city rather than be in the city,” she said noting that with jitney service to the nearby White Plains train station, residents seeking a taste of the city are only a 30-minute train ride from Manhattan.

For more information, call (914) 946-9200 or visit http://www.rcresidenceswestchester.com.