Alliance Environmental Group, a leading environmental contractor in the state of California, proudly announced today that it has expanded its operations and opened its first office in Arizona. The new workplace is located at 1123 E. Tonto Street, Phoenix, AZ 85035.

Alliance Environmental provides mold removal and remediation, asbestos abatement, duct cleaning, vent cleaning, lead-based paint removal, demolition, site clearing, pest/bug/termite control, structural pasteurization services and cleanup/waste/trauma cleanup services and hoarding cleanup.

“We began as a two-man company in 1995,” said Joseph McLean, chief executive officer of Alliance Environmental. “Our continued success allowed us to expand our operations and open additional offices throughout the entire state of California, and we are excited to now bring our services to Phoenix.”

Matt Niapas, Sales Manager of the Phoenix Branch, has been with Alliance for five years. He has over ten years of industry experience while his Operations Manager, Dave Melville, has over twenty years. Both have relocated to the Phoenix area with their families. They look forward to hiring local labor, marketing, and Project Managers to expand Alliance throughout Arizona.

About Alliance Environmental

With more than 75 years of combined experience, Alliance Environmental Group, Inc. is one of the leading environmental contractors in California. Alliance Environmental provides innovative solutions in the areas of asbestos, lead, and mold abatement; air and HVAC duct cleaning; heat treatment for pest control; structural pasteurization; demolition and emergency response. The company has successfully completed more than 120,000 remediation projects in California and surrounding areas. For more information, go to http://www.alliance-enviro.com.

