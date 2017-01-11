iQX Amplify is at the leading edge of direct-text sales and the instantaneous results it can create as one of the most important forms of emerging marketing...

iQX Corp (the “Company”) today announced the release of iQX Amplify (“Amplify”), a cloud based direct-text marketing and sales platform to help empower eCommerce entrepreneurs to instantly promote and sell products and experiences through their customer’s mobile devices via text message.

Amplify is the only software-as-a-service (SaaS) text marketing platform of its kind on the market today. Amplify seamlessly combines comprehensive message creation and scheduling, demographics capture and data management, and cash management, inside a simple to use integrated cloud platform. Amplify runs all aspects of text marketing and promotions alongside a complete end-to-end consumer purchase journey from within native text message applications of customer recipients. Amplify empowers entrepreneurs and creatives to promote their businesses and expand revenues in the following key verticals: eCommerce stores, live event producers, music business entities, venues, entertainment and sports organizations, and digital marketers.

The Amplify direct-text marketing platform seamlessly integrates with any WooCommerce eCommerce store, providing a powerful cloud based text marketing and sales engine that supercharges any eCommerce promotions. Amplify provides deep demographics visibility that better defines the customer base, refines marketing efforts, decreases marketing costs and helps increase overall returns on investment. WooCommerce has reached over ten million downloads, accounting for approximately 42% of all eCommerce stores worldwide. Additional Amplify integrations for Shopify, Big Cartel, Etsy, Big Commerce and several other eCommerce frameworks will be completed and released by the Company throughout 2017.

Through the Amplify integration, all eCommerce store customer history is immediately available inside Amplify’s intuitive and powerful customer database. Amplify users are armed with robust analytics to contour down to simply defined, highly detailed demographics, allowing marketers to dynamically pinpoint and promote products to targeted customer segments. Amplify users receive ongoing real-time updates and instant reporting inside the Amplify dashboard about marketing reach, conversion rates, sales figures and more. Amplify dramatically increases the ability of any eCommerce marketer to instantly drive and gauge their results, and further maximize their sales efforts.

iQX Founder and CEO, Sacha Spindler stated, “We are very excited to release iQX Amplify at the leading edge of when direct-text sales, and the instantaneous results it can create, is emerging as one of the most important forms of marketing ever." Amplify helps empower entrepreneurs and creatives from all walks of life, and businesses of all sizes, with the ability to have more control over their day-to-day marketing efforts, sales revenues, and data aggregation/ownership. We will be releasing additional a la carte functions inside Amplify that we’ve already developed, including VIP upgrades for existing events, robust event ticketing, bundling, and automated inventory upgrades, social, email and other marketing channel integrations, as well as several other eCommerce store framework integrations, throughout 2017.”

Direct-text is positioned to become one of the highest producing product marketing channels ever, as nearly 97% of Americans use their smartphones for text, with over 80% of them using text as the most common mobile phone activity. Text messages have a 98% open rate and a 45% response rate, and 90% of all text messages are read in under 3 minutes. Additionally, sales prospects who receive text messages convert at a rate that averages 40% higher than any other form of product marketing.

With the emergence of text message cloud software providers like Twilio, Amplify has been designed to leverage direct-text marketing in a totally new and comprehensive way: Amplify automatically manages the entire messaging and consumer purchase cycle, as well as data capture and sales revenue management, in complete synchronization with any eCommerce store it is integrated with. Amplify’s cloud services operate in the heart of eCommerce stores, and continuously interlinks and updates with all the store’s product information and sales data in real-time, including all data and metrics from any ongoing promotions, whitelisting, marketing, and sales capture from Amplify to new and existing customers. Powerful insights and management of real-time marketing reach, conversions, sales and revenues are readily available in Amplify as transactions are completed, giving marketers the ability to quickly contour statistical results and instantly generate insightful reports.

Amplify has been developed using several cutting-edge technological advancements developed by the Company, coupled with integrations to some of the leading technology platforms in the world, including Twilio, Stripe, Plaid and Avalara, to create a unique and powerful marketing automation software platform. Combined with user interface design that is tactile, friendly and intuitive, Amplify’s dashboard and easy-to-use cloud based functions give marketers the ability to boost the reach of their promotional efforts, and power the growth of their business and profits.

Amplify currently uses long code messaging, providing users the ability to pinpoint their marketing efforts to recipients that are receiving messages from area codes that are local to them. Amplify has been designed to govern direct-text marketing in an automated manner to ensure that all eCommerce stores using Amplify operate within the required compliance frameworks while at the same time, can maximize their marketing reach and the quality of their customer’s user experience. Amplify is fully compliant with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Cellular Telephone Industries Association (CTIA) requirements and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations related to automated mobile phone dialing systems.

The Amplify Cash Account engine is powered by Stripe and Plaid, two of the largest providers of financial technology in the world, both of which are certified to PCI Service Provider Level 1 and use best-in-class security tools and practices for all aspects of incoming and outgoing Amplify financial transactions.

Amplify charges customers for their use of messaging credits at a rate of US$0.20/credit on its Pay-As-You-Go price plan, and provides bulk pricing discounts of up to 25% depending on the plan chosen. For each credit, Amplify users can send a text-marketing message for any of their products to any verified store customer, who can complete their entire purchase journey from within their native text application. Amplify users receive 100 credits when they sign up and create their user accounts, enabling them to immediately see how Amplify will help power the growth of their business.

To see a demonstration of how Amplify can market and sell products via direct-text, please go to http://www.iqxamplify.com/demo.

For more information about iQX Amplify, please go to http://iqxcorp.com

About iQX

iQX Corp is a US and Canadian based technology company that builds elegant, fully scalable, simple to use cloud software. For more information about iQX Corp., please visit http://www.iqxcorp.com or contact iQX: info(at)iqxcorp(dot)com / +1 (844) 399-6400 / Twitter @iqxcorp / LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/iqx-corp.

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud communications company based in San Francisco, California. Twilio allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls and send and receive text messages using its web service APIs.

About Stripe

Stripe is an American technology company, operating in over 25 countries, that allows both private individuals and businesses to accept payments over the Internet.

About Plaid

Plaid is focused on democratizing financial services through technology, and builds beautiful consumer experiences, developer-friendly infrastructure, and intelligence tools that give developers the ability to create amazing products that solve big problems.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales tax, excise tax, communications tax, and other tax types.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains important information about our "forward-looking statements" – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," or "target."

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about our announced plan to release new software products.

For us, particular uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements include:

