Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, today announced a partnership with VirZOOM, a maker of virtual reality games, to pilot a virtual reality solution that can be used with fitness equipment. At CES 2017 in Las Vegas, the companies announced their partnership and plans to host pilot virtual reality competitions at select global commercial fitness facilities in Q1 2017.

“Introducing virtual reality to our Life Fitness equipment is an exciting step in the evolution of providing completely immersive and engaging experiences to workouts,” said Amad Amin, Life Fitness product director of digital experience. “Our partnership with VirZOOM is a natural next step in building on our workout experience. Whether you are competitive or want to escape and enjoy your workout, there is something in the virtual reality experience for everyone.”

This pilot partnership launches the VirZOOM solution, which transforms Life Fitness’ Discover SE3 bikes into a virtual reality experience. The VirZOOM Module allows VirZOOM software to access data from the bikes such as pedal speed, resistance buttons and heart rate which enable VirZOOM gameplay.

Users will be able to use the resistance buttons on the bikes to control gameplay when the VirZOOM Module is plugged into the console and enabled.

Life Fitness was the first fitness equipment manufacturer to open portions of its product platform via APIs in 2012, allowing developers access so third-parties can create applications that work directly with Life Fitness equipment. In so doing, VirZOOM was able to use Life fitness APIs to connect the VR solution with the company’s bikes, allowing for an engaging VR experience.

“The VirZOOM and Life Fitness partnership expands the world of virtual reality into commercial fitness facilities,” said Spencer Honeyman, Director of Business Development at VirZOOM.

“Leveraging VirZOOM technology and games with Life Fitness equipment harnesses the users’ emotional response in VR and motivates them to move. Using the pedal stroke to operate a car, tank, Pegasus and more motivates exercisers to move like never before – and enjoy themselves while they get a workout.”

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to more than 120 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Ill., Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).