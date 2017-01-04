In partnership with industry leader INVO Bioscience, a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility, the campaign provides readers with educational insight about the struggle of getting pregnant and a new way to overcome it.

The print component of “Expecting Parents” was distributed within the weekend edition of USA Today in selected markets with a circulation of 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. Its digital component was distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

Increased access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe has always been a mission for INVO Bioscience.

Moving forward with IVF can often put a financial strain on many families. “IVF is normally a complex process involving numerous factors that drive up the cost. Because of the expense of infrastructure, specialized labor and materials needed, many IVF centers have a large overhead,” explains Katie Karloff, CEO at INVO Bioscience. The solution? A new system and procedure called INVOcell by INVO BiosScience that promises to eliminate a lot of the time, labor, and expense associated with traditional treatments by using a simpler and more natural method.

“Because the woman’s body acts as a natural incubator, the costs of maintaining machines and staff necessary to monitor embryo development are reduced. The female body also creates a more stable environment that fluctuates with the mother’s body rhythms, just as in natural conception,” explains Lori Kahler, VP of Global Operations at INVO Bioscience.

The procedure has received a stamp of approval from industry leaders including the American Society of Reproductive Medicine and Dr. Kevin Doody of Effortless IVF who uses the system at his facility. “The success rate of INVO versus traditional IVF is equivalent,” says Doody. “There’s really no difference.”

The campaign explores all aspects of family planning and pregnancy. From overcoming fertility issues to picking out the best car seat, “Expecting Parents” educates readers on how to happily and safely care for baby from conception through birth and beyond.

This campaign was made possible with the support of March of Dimes, Little Lotus Baby, INVO Bioscience, Illumina, Smith & Nephew, Save the Cord Foundation, ViaCord, National Safety Council, The Prego Expo, and the CDC.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience is a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience.

Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI).

Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet is the leading independent publisher of content-marketing campaigns covering a variety of topics and industries. We turn consumer interest into action by providing readers with motivational editorial, pairing it with relevant advertisers, and distributing it within top newspapers and online platforms around the world.