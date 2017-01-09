According to Forrester, “Princeton Blue’s greatest strength is its track record of building long-term strategic relationships with clients and helping its clients navigate disruptive trends in the BPM space.”

Princeton Blue, a digital transformation solutions provider announced earlier this week that Forrester has named Princeton Blue a “strong performer” in its report “The Forrester Wave™: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016. The boutique firm was included as one of the top 12 consulting firms for BPM projects that “matter most.” According to Forrester, “Princeton Blue’s greatest strength is its track record of building long-term strategic relationships with clients and helping its clients navigate disruptive trends in the BPM space.” In addition, the report also found Princeton Blue to be a “high-profile thought leader in the BPM industry.” The report also cites the company’s “intimate BPM conference for its clients and other BPM practitioners to chart the future of process automation.”

Among the cited callouts in the report are Princeton Blue’s domain expertise in healthcare and financial services, its partnerships with leading BPM software vendors like IBM, Appian and Pegasystems, and its “innovative solution frameworks, including a cognitive customer service framework, responsive web design framework, and business rules framework.”

“It is an honor for Princeton Blue to be recognized as a high-profile thought leader amongst the 12 BPM service providers mentioned in the Forrester Wave report. A nice birthday present for our 10-year anniversary on Nov 14, 2016. I consider this to be a testament to our ability to help our clients think through digital strategies and deliver robust transformation solutions. During this 10-year period, we have delivered over 300 digital transformation initiatives for clients in banking, insurance, healthcare and other industries. Our Innovation Lab has released numerous solutions that combine BPM and Cognitive while our annual Digital Transformation Summit has served as a platform for customers to learn about emerging digital technologies like Cognitive and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We look forward to continuing to leverage our collective experience across these digital technologies to help our clients accelerate their digital journey.” said Pramod Sachdeva, Founder and Managing Director at Princeton Blue.

To learn more about Princeton Blue’s inclusion in the “Forrester Wave: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016 report, visit http://www.princetonblue.com.

About Princeton Blue

Princeton Blue, is the leading provider of digital transformation solutions enabled through Business Process Management (BPM), Business Rules, Cognitive and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Princeton Blue clients, from global banks to multi-national pharmaceutical companies, are 100% referenceable. Learn more about how your business can leverage Princeton Blue’s expertise and solutions at http://www.princetonblue.com.