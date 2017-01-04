Alarm Grid Security Yard Sign

Alarm Grid has made its name offering affordable alarm monitoring services and free technical support to customers all over the United States. Their reputation for great service is showing through as AT&T's official sunset of their 2G network has come to pass. "As far as we can tell, AT&T turned off the 2G network on Sunday, January 1, right at midnight," said Joshua Unseth, Alarm Grid's director of marketing. "We spent the last few years preparing our customers for the eventual shutdown. But the instant AT&T deprecated their old network, we saw thousands of people visit Alarm Grid's site trying to figure out why their panels were showing errors."

Sterling Donnelly, one of Alarm Grid's founder's, said, "Because Alarm Grid has so many free resources on its site for alarm system owners, we end up being the front line for things like this. AT&T turns off the 2G network, any dealers who weren't responsible enough to let their customers know it was coming end up asking Alarm Grid for technical support." The problem Alarm Grid faces when thousands of people experience alarm errors at once is that they are inundated with calls that before the internet would have gone to an individual's own security service. "When people call us without service, we tell them that the free technical support is for our customers. But we want to make it really easy to become an Alarm Grid customer." To that end, Alarm Grid has announced that they will be offering 2 months of free monitoring for anyone with a 2G radio that is switching from another company. "We don't want to leave anybody in the cold. We would love to have the capacity to help every single person who comes to the site, but we simply can't offer free phone support to those who aren't part of our monitoring program. That said we have been getting hundreds of phone calls from people wondering what they need to do about the bf errors and the Check 103 Long Range Radio errors they are seeing on their security systems."

While Alarm Grid might not be able to offer phone support to those not monitored, there is nothing stopping customers from finding the information on the site. "We have built resources for customers who are not monitored by us to solve their problems on their own," said Unseth, "But we are also asking customers to consider what kind of security company they're dealing with that didn't inform them of the sunset that has been looming for years. You depend on your security company to be watching your system. The failure of companies to inform customers of the 2G sunset is a big breach of trust."

Breach of trust or not, it is obvious that the 2G sunset isn't simply disappearing. "Thousands of people came to the site on the first day of the 2G shutdown, thousands of people came the second day, and we expect thousands more to come over the next week to resolve their system's trouble. We put a short, but handy, guide together to help anyone with a Honeywell panel. If the guide doesn't address a person's needs, we strongly suggest they call their monitoring company and figure out what they need to do to get their system working. Alternatively, they could sign up for monitoring at alarmgrid.com/monitoring, and then email our support center which will guide them through the process of getting their system online."

While the 2G sunset was supposed to be a simple, graceful turning off of a once-popular cellular network, asking customers who own old security systems to leave their current provider may be more effective than anyone expected since there seem to be more customers caught flatfooted than anyone expected. "We have built Alarm Grid to be the company with the best technical support. Moments like this are when we get to show our true colors," Unseth said. "Alarm Grid has grown by shinging light on an industry that has profited by obfuscating simple information. This 2G sunset is a perfect example of it. If it had happened 10 years ago, customers would have no ability to fix the problem without calling their provider and paying for them to come out and install new equipment. Now, with a few clicks of a mouse, they can find a fast, easy to administer solution to in no time."