PEOPLECERT (http://www.peoplecert.org), a global leader in the development and delivery of examinations, is excited to announce the signing of an exclusive, multi-year agreement with AXELOS Global Best Practice to deliver accreditation and examination services worldwide.

AXELOS qualifications include internationally-recognised best practice methods such as ITIL®, PRINCE2® and many others. By consistently applying unrivalled examination technology, quality controls and business development practices, PEOPLECERT has been raising the profile and awareness of AXELOS qualifications globally.

“We are very proud to have been chosen as the exclusive AXELOS Examination Institute” says Byron Nicolaides, Chairman and CEO, PEOPLECERT. “This acknowledges our commitment to our core values of Quality, Innovation, Passion and Integrity. With our unrivalled customer focus and state-of-the-art technology, we will further build on the values that have helped establish PEOPLECERT as the market leader in the delivery of AXELOS qualifications.”

“We aim to raise certification programme awareness through targeting corporate organisations and professionals, as well as through penetrating new markets. At the same time, we will revolutionise exam delivery and ensure that the AXELOS Global Best Practice Portfolio is recognised as the most prestigious in the market” continued Nicolaides.

From January 2018, PEOPLECERT will be the sole provider of AXELOS examinations, certifying over 500,000 professionals annually in over 160 countries. The move will be welcomed by over 1,300 training organisations, as well as corporations and aspiring professionals who will greatly benefit from a more streamlined, consistent and quality-oriented experience across the board.

“AXELOS undertook a comprehensive tendering selection process which evaluated Examining Institutes against rigorous criteria pertaining to growth, quality of service and technical innovation. PEOPLECERT presented compelling strategies, solid infrastructure and innovative ideas for the future growth of the portfolio” says Peter Hepworth, CEO, AXELOS. “AXELOS looks forward to the ongoing partnership with PEOPLECERT that will pave the way for the ongoing success of the entire ecosystem.”

About PEOPLECERT:

PEOPLECERT is a global leader in assessment and certification of professional skills, partnering with multi-national organisations and government bodies for the development and delivery of standardised exams. Delivering exams across 160 countries and in 25 languages over its state-of-the-art assessment technology, PEOPLECERT enables professionals to boost their careers and realise their life ambitions.

About AXELOS:

AXELOS is a joint venture company co-owned by the UK Government’s Cabinet Office and Capita plc. It is responsible for developing, enhancing and promoting a number of best practice methodologies used globally by professionals working primarily in project, programme and portfolio management, IT service management and cyber resilience.

The methodologies, including ITIL®, PRINCE2®, MSP® and the new collection of cyber resilience best practice products, RESILIA™, are adopted in more than 150 countries to improve employees’ skills, knowledge and competence in order to make both individuals and organizations work more effectively.

