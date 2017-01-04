Minnesota Company Heats Up Frigid NFL Wild Card Weekend

As the frigid temperatures continue to drop the pressure is on the rise for the teams in the NFL Playoffs. The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Miami Dolphins were searching for an edge in the upcoming playoff games, and once again the Cold Weather Experts at WSI answer the call. WSI Sports is the leader in cold weather clothing, and have been asked to create custom performance football gear to aid the teams in the freezing cold playoff games.

Joel Wiens, founder of WSI Sports, said, "We love the fact that the PRO players and teams who have used our products over the years continue to trust us to keep them warm on game day. It is even more exciting to give these players and their coaches the ability to stay as warm and dry as possible in the high-pressure situation of the NFL playoffs." Wiens continued, "Our Gridiron Series line of performance gear has helped football players and coaches from the middle school level to Pro players for several years. We are continuing to innovate our products in order to help these players and athletes perform at their best during challenging weather conditions."

WSI Sports performance gear has been used by NFL teams during several cold weather games in recent years. Seattle has called upon WSI every year since they won Super Bowl XLVIII and most recently in the freezing cold 2016 playoff game between the Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. WSI has outfitted half of the NFL teams since 1990, and every year the number continues to grow.

According to WSI Sports' website the company, "Since 1990, WSI has been dedicated to providing the most comfortable and durable performance based clothing in the world. In order to help athletes perform at their best, it is our priority to combine cutting-edge designs with high-tech materials. WSI proudly designs, cuts, and sews at our factory in Eagan, Minnesota."

