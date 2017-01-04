Franchise Marketing Agency 919 Marketing Featured in Forbes Article

919 Marketing, the nation’s leading franchise marketing agency serving franchise brands and non-profits, was featured in the November Forbes| Agency Council article titled “"Six Underappreciated Traits or Skills That Will Give You A Competitive Advantage."

The article explored unique business skills that content marketing and public relations agency executives use to better position their firms in the marketplace. Relying on over 20 years of agency leadership expertise, 919 Marketing CEO David Chapman shared that the most important differentiator is to connect on a personal level when doing business.

“Very few people take the time to make a person-to-person connection, but that’s what makes you memorable,” says Chapman, “While nurturing that connection takes some time, it also makes doing business more rewarding because you tend to be more invested in and trusted by the people to whom you are providing service.”

Chapman echoed that same sentiment in the article featured on the Forbes website, one of the nation’s most well-read and respected business publications:

“Oddly enough, it’s little things like sending a thank you note, remembering birthdays, finding out what someone’s passion is and asking about it. Sounds simple, but very few people take the time to do it consistently.”

Moving forward, Chapman will be featured regularly by the Forbes | Agency Council – an invitation-only organization of public relations, creative and advertising agency executives that offers industry insights and advice. The knowledge-sharing forum drives conversation around trends and best practices in the content marketing, public relations, advertising and marketing industries. Participants are pre-screened to ensure that they have a successful leadership background and can effectively share insights on today’s pressing topics.

Chapman was chosen as a leading expert due to his success growing 919 Marketing over the past 20 years. Chapman’s company, 919 Marketing, is a franchise marketing firm that works with franchise and non-profit organizations to tell their stories through a variety of mediums, including public relations, video and digital content. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm provides nationwide service to its clients with satellite offices in Florida, Texas and Washington D.C.

For more information about 919 Marketing, please visit http://www.919marketing.com.

For more information on the Forbes | Agency Council, please visit https://forbesagencycouncil.com/.

About David Chapman:

David Chapman has over 25 years of senior-level marketing experience working with emerging and blue chip national brands. Prior to forming 919 Marketing, Chapman worked in the publishing industry and served for nearly a decade as an Account Manager for the Interpublic Group, the largest agency network in the world. His patented LINK® planning process has been used by over 75 companies to date, including the Rosetta Stone, to build winning content marketing programs. LINK® has been the catalyst behind a growing roster of successful franchise marketing and franchise PR campaigns.

About 919 Marketing:

Formed in 1996 and headquartered just outside of North Carolina's Research Triangle Park and the capital city of Raleigh, 919 is a national content marketing firm with a proven track record of helping franchised based companies increase revenue, create a competitive advantage and improve franchise marketing results. We provide high-powered strategic planning, franchise marketing, public relations, social media, digital marketing, business development support and full creative capabilities — each utilizing proven processes refined over hundreds of client engagements.

Our award-winning staff of marketing strategists, TV and print reporters, and social media trailblazers are seasoned experts, providing content marketing firepower needed to excite, motivate and engage your customers and prospects. 919 clients include startups, emerging growth companies and Fortune 500 corporations — from high-tech to health care, hair care and elderly care. 919 Marketing is a proven, go-to source for national companies of all sizes that want to grow their businesses. For more information, please contact David Chapman, CEO at 919-557-7890 or email dchapman(at)919marketing(dot)com.