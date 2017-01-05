GISinc Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

Geographic Information Services, Inc (GISinc), welcomes Brad Epker, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to their executive leadership team. Brad comes from Blue Box, an IBM company, bringing over 28 years of experience in sales and business development.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Brad provides leadership to all sales organizations and marketing for GISinc. His principal primary focus will be to grow revenue through initiatives and channels relating to the Internet of Things (IoT).

“Brad brings over a decade of experience building sales teams and partner relationships in rapidly expanding technology companies to the role of CRO. His goal, I might even say his passion, is to make GISinc the leading integrator of the GeoSpatial Internet of Things (GeoIoT)—a one-stop shop that assembles best-of-breed technologies into a single location-aware solution. We expect tremendous growth in our traditional government core markets and exciting new opportunities to help businesses serve their customers. We are confident that Brad is the right leader to drive new solutions to market while growing GISinc’s market-share as a premier GIS services firm”, Dale Dunham, Chairman and Founder.

Most recently, Brad was responsible for global sales of Blue Box Cloud market leading Private Cloud as a Service offering. He successfully drove sales growth of Blue Box cloud service built on OpenStack by doubling customer implementations in his first nine months. While he comes to GISinc without a GIS background, his expansive knowledge and experience in implementing new market channels, partner/alliance strategies, account turnarounds, and revenue optimization will continue and expand upon the history of GISinc’s year-over-year growth.

“Having a true personal passion for technology, I came to GISinc because I see a company that has years of experience and trusted relationships in location services. By leveraging this experience, GISinc is now poised for great success in the emerging Geospatial IoT markets. The idea of bringing better services and tools to businesses and consumers through indoor and outdoor location services, gets me so excited I wake up thinking of new applications daily. With 25 years of experience, GISinc is truly the leader in the industry and I am very proud to be able to guide this team into emerging markets”, Brad Epker, Chief Revenue Officer.

GISinc, celebrating 25 years in GIS, is an employee owned company located in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices throughout the United States. GISinc has a passion for delivering customer driven location technology solutions to federal, state and local governments, and commercial organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.gisinc.com, or call (205) 941-0442.