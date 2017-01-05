Episcopal Relief & Development Press Release The diversity of perspectives represented on our Board will enable us to rise to the challenges of becoming a more powerful player in the international development space while remaining true to our Episcopal Church roots. Past News Releases RSS Episcopal Relief & Development...

Episcopal Relief & Development welcomes four new members to its Board of Directors: The Rt. Rev. Mary Gray-Reeves (Diocese of El Camino Real), The Rt. Rev. Wilfrido Ramos Orench (Diocese of Puerto Rico), Mark D. Constantine (Diocese of Southern Virginia) and Meg L. DeRonghe (Diocese of Olympia).

“Effective leadership of Episcopal Relief & Development – whose programs touch millions of people in nearly 40 countries throughout the world – requires board members who are knowledgeable, engaged and proactive leaders in their fields. Our newest board members more than fit that profile,” said Neel Lane, Chair of the organization’s Board of Directors. “As we live into the new strategic plan for 2017 and beyond, the diversity of perspectives represented on our Board will enable us to rise to the challenges of becoming a more powerful player in the international development space while remaining true to our Episcopal Church roots.”

The Rt. Rev. Mary Gray-Reeves is Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of El Camino Real. Her passion for making the Christian faith relevant in today’s complex world is reflected in her support for strong leadership in all orders of church ministry. She is an author, a leader in clergy formation and an active participant on committees and boards of The Episcopal Church. Her support for strengthening Anglican Communion partnerships is evident in the triad partnership among El Camino Real, Gloucester and Western Tanganyika.

The Rt. Rev. Wilfrido Ramos Orench is Provisional Bishop of Puerto Rico. Born and raised in Yauco, Puerto Rico, where he currently resides, he was called to serve as Latino Missioner in the Diocese of Connecticut in 1984. After his consecration as Bishop Suffragan in Connecticut and during his time as Provisional Bishop of Ecuador, he served on Executive Council, the Commission on World Mission and the Board of Trustees of General Theological Seminary. He was Officer of The Episcopal Church for Province IX from 2009-13.

Mr. Mark D. Constantine is President and Chief Executive Officer of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation (RMHF). Prior to joining RMHF, he directed program-related investment and affordable housing initiatives at the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, and served for more than a decade as a consultant on issues related to governance, strategy, and learning with organizations such as the Ford Foundation, Lilly Endowment and the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation. He is an author on philanthropy and social impact investing.

Ms. Meg L. DeRonghe is a Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation working on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD). She has over 20 years of experience in advocacy, public policy and resource mobilization for a range of global health issues from reproductive health to malaria. She was previously interim Executive Director and Director of Corporate, Government and Foundation Business Development for NetsforLife®, Episcopal Relief & Development’s award-winning, flagship malaria control initiative.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating under the General Convention of The Episcopal Church, Episcopal Relief & Development is governed by a 21-member Board of Directors that includes clergy and lay leaders from around the country. New board members are nominated by the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church and the Chair of the Board of Episcopal Relief & Development, in consultation with the Board’s Governance Committee. The Board votes, and elections take effect when ratified by the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church. Board members are invited to serve three-year terms beginning January 1, which may be renewed once.

“I offer deep thanks to Neel and all of our Board members for their continued excellence in leadership, and a joyful welcome to our new members who are joining at an exciting time in the development of our organization,” said Rob Radtke, President of Episcopal Relief & Development. “I am grateful that we can draw on the knowledge and experience of all of our members – both lay and ordained, those coming from not-for-profit and corporate sectors and those who understand how we as a faith-based organization can fit into the larger international development sphere – as we strengthen our ability to do our work on behalf of all Episcopalians.”

For over 75 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has served as a compassionate response to human suffering in the world. The agency works with more than 3 million people in nearly 40 countries worldwide to overcome poverty, hunger and disease through multi-sector programs, using the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework. An independent 501(c)(3) organization, it works closely with Anglican Communion and ecumenical partners to help communities create long-term development strategies and rebuild after disasters.