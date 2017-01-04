Hyland Named a Best Channel Vendor by Partners

Hyland Named a 2017 Best Channel Vendor for enterprise content management (ECM) software. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for our focused efforts in providing the integral resources needed to ensure sustained success for authorized solution providers,” said Bill Kavanaugh, vice president of sales at Hyland.

Hyland was honored as a 2017 Best Channel Vendor for enterprise content management (ECM) software by Business Solutions magazine and its subscribers, which include Hyland channel partners. Hyland partners with a global team of value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and alliance partners to support its diverse customer base.

Hyland's deep commitment to its channel helped set it apart from competitors for this year’s Best Channel Vendor recognition. Hyland achieved an overall score of 4.75 out of 5 for exceeding its partners’ expectations that helped to clinch the award for the fifth time in six years.

“Hyland’s dedication to our partners is unwavering. We truly value working with this experienced group that helps us deploy the very best solutions that empower customers to become more agile, efficient and effective,” said Bill Kavanaugh, vice president of sales at Hyland. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for our focused efforts in providing the integral resources needed to ensure sustained success for authorized solution providers.”

More than 5,000 votes were cast in the Business Solutions magazine annual survey. Hyland ranked in the top 5 percent among competitors for all seven criteria in the ECM Software technology category, scoring highest in Channel Program, Product Features, Product Innovation, Product Reliability and Service/Support.

Hyland’s channel program offers its more than 400 global partners ongoing comprehensive support and training opportunities, including an intensive, interactive leadership summit, account management and solution- and product-specific teams, and on-demand tailored education programs.

To learn more about how to join Hyland’s partner network, visit OnBase.com/Partners.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 15,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune’s 2016 Best Companies to Work For®, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit OnBase.com.

About OnBase by Hyland

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland. To learn more about how more than 15,000 organizations are digitizing their workplaces to transform their business operations, visit OnBase.com.