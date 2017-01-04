VOYO Connected Car Device with Optional Relay Thanks to VOYO’s unparalleled vehicle data acquisition capabilities, this agreement will enable the creation of apps and cloud-based solutions by Voyomotive that further enhance the connected car experience for the user.

Voyomotive, LLC, developers of VOYO, the world’s most advanced connected car technology, has joined SAS’s Partner Program. This agreement with SAS will help Voyomotive bring world class vehicle data analytics to vehicle owners, auto parts manufacturers, car service providers, and OEMs. Thanks to VOYO’s unparalleled vehicle data acquisition capabilities, this agreement will enable the creation of apps and cloud-based solutions by Voyomotive that further enhance the connected car experience for the user.

Modern vehicles produce terabytes of information, but largely this data remains restricted by OEMs. While current aftermarket connected car products can only access less than one percent of a car’s total information, Voyomotive’s VOYO can collect advanced vehicle data and make it available through the Voyomotive Cloud. Through its agreement with SAS, all of this data can now be available to drive new business opportunities, including machine learning analytics and AI development. The Voyomotive data will also enable streaming data to be ingested and examined in real-time using SAS’s Event Stream Processing in order to trigger personally relevant interactions with vehicle owners, OEMs, dealers, and the extended ecosystem.

“Voyomotive provides an unfettered digital link between cars and the many software systems that can put this data to work,” said Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive. “We are very excited to work with SAS to apply their machine learning and data analytics with the unparalleled data collected in the Voyomotive Cloud.”

The Voyomotive platform includes the VOYO plug-and-play OBD-II controller as well as wireless relays to control an engine, software APIs for 3rd party app developers and advanced Cloud based solutions. VOYO collects up to 100 non-standard parameters from a car including features useful to assess driver behavior such as ABS activation, swerving, number of passengers present and if seat belts are being used. VOYO can also determine a vehicle’s operating condition including real odometer, remaining oil life, battery health, tire pressure, etc. On many vehicles, Voyomotive’s technology can read manufacturer diagnostic trouble codes typically only seen by a service center diagnostic scan tool. Voyomotive has also created a suite of smart phone apps to lock/unlock car doors and trunks, immobilize the engine as a security feature, automatically crowdsource and post roadside hazards for all drivers to see in driving apps, and, through its recently announced LOCKDOWN app, prevent car theft due to key FOB relay and amplifier hacks.

“Voyomotive telematics capabilities are unmatched by any aftermarket system we have seen,” said Norm Marks, head of the Automotive Industry team at SAS. “It provides a far more dynamic method to acquire advanced vehicle data compared to alternative systems, including those provided by the OEMs. The combined benefits of SAS software and Voyomotive opens up new frontiers for OEMs, component manufacturers, car sharing/rental companies, and the insurance industry -- just to name a few sectors.”

For more information about Voyomotive and the VOYO connected car device visit http://www.voyomotive.com or see Voyomotive at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in booth# 6738 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Voyomotive

Voyomotive’s automotive technologies increase vehicle safety, security, convenience and fuel efficiency. With headquarters based in San Francisco and an R&D facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Voyomotive is developing a line of proprietary hardware, software and cloud based services that can be connected to a vehicle in minutes with no technical skills required. The VOYO product line focus on consumer applications. The Passport line will provide hardware and software to fleets comprised of passenger vehicles as well as light and heavy-duty trucks.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative analytics, business intelligence and data management software and services, SAS helps customers at more than 80,000 sites make better decisions faster. Since 1976, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.