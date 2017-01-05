Amanda Howard Real Estate Expands to Jupiter, Florida

Amanda Howard Real Estate "It was paramount that our Team’s culture and core values be at the forefront as we established ourselves in such a dynamic area as Jupiter. " - Amanda Howard, Founder/CEO of Amanda Howard Real Estate

Amanda Howard Real Estate, based in Huntsville, Alabama, recently opened their newest expansion office located in Jupiter, FL. Amanda Howard Real Estate of Jupiter is the fourth office location for the company, and is the first one outside of their home state of Alabama. This office will service the areas of Jupiter, Palm Beach and Martin County. In addition to the corporate headquarters in Huntsville, their service footprint includes offices in Madison and Guntersville, AL.

“I knew it would be vital that we find the right leader to set a positive trajectory for our Jupiter office. I knew we needed someone who would stay on top of strategic marketing, innovative technology, and who would empower our agents to serve the needs of our clients in a manner that reflects what we’ve already established in several cities in North Alabama. It is paramount that our team’s culture and core values be at the forefront as we establish ourselves in such a dynamic area as Jupiter. With all of this in mind, we are proud to announce that we have selected David Bates as the Broker of Amanda Howard Real Estate of Jupiter.” commented Amanda Howard, Founder & CEO of Amanda Howard Real Estate.

“David honorably served six years in the US Air Force, and since then has created and developed his own property management and maintenance service company, ‘At Your Service’, which he has nurtured and grown into a thriving business. He has displayed the discipline and drive necessary to move a company forward while focusing on customer loyalty by exceeding expectations. We are honored to have David on board to take the reins with our team in Jupiter, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements in the community.” continues Howard.

“The growth of Amanda Howard Real Estate has been phenomenal. Their mission statement and core values along with the best training in the industry, has catapulted them to be one of the fastest growing real estate teams in the nation! I am honored to represent this group of professionals and look forward to much success here in Amanda’s home town of Jupiter”, says David.

Amanda Howard Real Estate proudly served 710 families in 2016. They are seeking full-time licensed and experienced real estate agents to join their growing team. Those interested should apply at JoinAmanda(at)AmandaHoward.com.

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Amanda Howard Real Estate of Jupiter is being held January 19th from 3:00-5:30pm at the office located at 1662-C North US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL 33469. The Jupiter Team can be reached at 561-295-1085 or online at Florida.AmandaHoward.com.

About Amanda Howard Real Estate - Amanda Howard Real Estate is a licensed member of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, North Alabama Board of Realtors® and the National Association of Realtors®. Servicing Jupiter, Florida, and North Alabama. Amanda Howard Real Estate provides the highest quality, most innovative and exceptional real estate service available. Amanda Howard Real Estate’s corporate office is located at 3005 L&N Drive, Suite 1, Huntsville, AL 35801, and can be reached at 256-799-9000 or online at AmandaHoward.com.

If you’d like more information about Amanda Howard Real Estate, or to schedule an interview with Amanda Howard, please call Kandi Wright at 256-799-9005 or email at Kandi(at)AmandaHoward.com.