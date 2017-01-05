Renovation of 1920’S Era Apartment Complex Lowers Energy Costs

"We've seen it done across the country and are proud to be able to announce the very first PACE project launch in Saginaw County." JoAnn Crary, President Saginaw Future Inc.

The New Amadore Apartments, located in Saginaw County, Michigan, will be the county’s first property to take advantage of an innovative energy efficiency and renewable energy financing program approved by county leadership. The financing will be used to replace 281 original single pane windows installed when the building was constructed in 1929.

The six story, 63 unit facility is located in the historical section of downtown Saginaw. The structure’s black steel framed windows no longer seal effectively creating drafty conditions and high heating costs. The worn operating mechanisms make the windows difficult to open and close and replacement parts were no longer available. During winter months, residents have to deal with cold drafts while the building owner is challenged by higher energy bills.

Because of the building’s historical value, unique challenges arose before the renovation project could even move forward. One challenge was how to upgrade the facility without altering the building's unique historical appearance. That challenge was overcome with the selection of specially designed windows that are highly energy efficient, easy to operate, and replicate the look of the original. The windows received the approval of the local historical commission.

According to The Energy Alliance Group of Michigan's CEO, Scott Ringlein, the project would not have been possible without the availability of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing. PACE takes advantage of the same mechanism used for financing paving projects, sewers, sidewalks and other community enhancements. The financing uses the energy and maintenance savings achieved from efficiency upgrades, to fund the project. PACE was viewed as the optimal choice which allowed the project to move forward without creating a strain on the business’ cash flow.

"We've seen it done across the country and are proud to be able to announce the very first PACE project launch in Saginaw County." JoAnn Crary, President Saginaw Future Inc.

About The Energy Alliance Group of Michigan:

The Energy Alliance Group of Michigan, a division of The Energy Alliance Group of North America, is an energy solutions and cost recovery company providing energy-saving products, technologies and services for commercial, industrial, multi-family, non-profit buildings, and agricultural applications. http://energyalliancegroup.org