National Patient Safety Foundation Launches Career Center

The NPSF Career Center creates a clear connection with health care organizations that value and seek the skills, expertise, certifications, and training these job seekers have to offer.

The National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF), a central voice for patient safety since 1997, has announced the launch of the NPSF Career Center, which connects job seekers and employers with a shared interest in patient and workforce safety.

NPSF is committed to providing educational opportunities to individuals and organizations, and the Career Center is another step in helping to unite like-minded members of the health care community.

“Providing patient safety professionals with opportunities for career growth and professional development is core to our mission at NPSF,” said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, president and CEO of NPSF. “The Career Center creates a clear connection with health care organizations that value and seek the skills, expertise, certifications, and training these job seekers have to offer.”

The NPSF Career Center is set apart by the benefits it offers to health care professionals and employers.

Benefits to job seekers:



No cost to create a profile and view jobs.

The ability to post anonymous resumes, allowing them to be recruited while remaining in complete control over which employers view their full information.

An option to be alerted every time a new job becomes available that matches their personal goals and interests.

Access to the best health care jobs at institutions that value their credentials.

Benefits to health care employers:



The option to send job postings directly to NPSF Career Center job seekers via the exclusive Job Flash email.

The ability to post jobs where the most qualified health care professionals will find and apply to them.

A health care résumé database with qualified candidates.

Self-identified members of the American Society of Professionals in Patient Safety at NPSF (ASPPS) or those who hold the Certified Professional in Patient Safety credential (CPPS) are prioritized in the resume bank. In this way, prospective employers can locate candidates with special interest or expertise in patient safety.

Members of the Stand Up for Patient Safety and Patient Safety Coalition membership programs at NPSF who wish to advertise jobs within their organization receive discounts on job postings.

For more information or questions about the NPSF Career Center, please contact Jennifer Walker, VP Administration, at jwalker(at)npsf(dot)org.

About the National Patient Safety Foundation

The National Patient Safety Foundation’s vision is to create a world where patients and those who care for them are free from harm. A central voice for patient safety since 1997, NPSF partners with patients and families, the health care community, and key stakeholders to advance patient safety and health care workforce safety and disseminate strategies to prevent harm. NPSF is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more about the Foundation’s work, visit http://www.npsf.org.