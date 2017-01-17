Solacom and RapidSOS partner for enhanced data on smartphone 9-1-1 calls This partnership marks a transformation in how 9-1-1 call takers respond to mobile 9-1-1 calls,” said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. “No longer will lack of location data be a challenge for dispatching lifesaving help to mobile 9-1-1 callers. Past News Releases RSS Nancy MacDonald joins Solacom as...

Solacom Technologies, a leading Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions developer, and RapidSOS, an advanced emergency technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide public safety agencies with enhanced information on 9-1-1 calls from smartphones. Through this partnership, Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that use Solacom’s Guardian NG9-1-1 Controller will be able to harness additional call data from the RapidSOS Clearinghouse — including accurate handset location from all smartphone location sensors.

Millions of smartphones and other connected devices transmit precise device-based hybrid location and additional data to the RapidSOS Clearinghouse when a 9-1-1 call or other request for emergency assistance is made. By integrating RapidSOS capability with their Guardian system, PSAPs will be able to query the RapidSOS Clearinghouse when a wireless call is received to retrieve that supplementary location and additional data. For the first time, 9-1-1 centers are able to fully leverage the capabilities of modern smartphones to aid in emergency response, without the need for the caller to use a mobile application.

“As a NG9-1-1 innovator, Solacom is excited to partner with RapidSOS to provide enhanced data and location information when smartphone users call 9-1-1,” said Daniel Biagé, VP Research & Development at Solacom.

“This partnership marks a transformation in how 9-1-1 call takers respond to mobile 9-1-1 calls,” said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. “No longer will lack of location data be a challenge for dispatching lifesaving help to mobile 9-1-1 callers.”

About Solacom

Solacom designs and manufactures communication systems utilized in critical and life-supporting operations that incorporate voice, video and data applications, as they are required for Public Safety. With a legacy of innovation in air traffic control and public safety communications, their engineers have pioneered many industry advances over the past 30 years. For more information visit http://www.solacom.com

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is an advanced emergency technology company. Formed in 2012 and backed by some of the world’s leading Silicon Valley technologists, RapidSOS is partnering with technology companies and the public safety community to provide transformative data in emergencies. RapidSOS is developing technology to predict and preempt emergencies before they occur, dynamically warn people in harm’s way, and link data from any connected device directly to first responders in an emergency. RapidSOS was named “2016 Start-Up of the Year” by the Consumer Technology Association, a Top Innovation of 2015 by MIT News, and Top 3 Innovative World Technologies by SXSW. Learn more at http://www.RapidSOS.com