VisualVault, a Business Process Automation (BPA)/ Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software company, has named Jason Hatch as Director of Partner Services. VisualVault’s cloud-based SaaS application serves as a BPA platform and provides partners with a robust platform enabling them to add their own intellectual property for vertical market solutions. This has successfully enabled partners to quickly and cost effectively transform document and data intensive processes that no longer support department service levels and performance goals.

Jason earned his undergraduate degree in Computer Information Systems from DeVry Institute of Technology and his MBA from Western Governors University. A twenty (20) year veteran of the technology field, he has held several key roles with early stage cloud based technology companies, participating in product delivery, development and strategic client facing roles. He entered the BPA/ECM market with VisualVault in its prerelease stage and has developed a unique perspective that is the result of working for years with end user clients and channel partners.

VisualVault’s multi-tenant platform provides partners solid core functionality highlighted by Intelligent Forms, Workflow, e-Signature and core ECM document management capabilities. In addition, VisualVault’s unique licensing model enables partners to meet their client’s requirements of crafting a SaaS based solution that solves their unique requirements. VisualVault’s ability to meet market expectations of a SaaS solution (quick to implement, easy to change, and charges for what is consumed) has led to high levels of growth and interest from potential global partners.

“It’s always an extremely gratifying time when you’re able to reward talent, hard work and dedication with advancement. Jason’s promotion to this role is exactly that,” said Steve Leichtman, CEO of VisualVault. “Jason has already worked extensively with partners and he is highly regarded by existing and new partners given his knowledge, ability and working relationship with each of them.”

Jason Hatch, Director of Partner Services, comments, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue helping our partners be successful at building solutions that efficiently address the needs of their customers. The forward looking direction of the VisualVault product roadmap, focus on an easy to configure platform and experienced executive leadership collectively provide a compelling story for partners to grow their business using the VisualVault platform.”

VisualVault continues to focus on expanding its partner global network in 2017 and beyond. The flexible platform, scalability in the cloud and extensive APIs are fundamental to attracting partners that understand the value of building their own vertical market solutions on top of this platform.

About VisualVault

Founded in 2009, VisualVault is a private, Arizona-based, Business Process Automation (BPA)/Enterprise Content Management (ECM) company specializing in the automation of data and document intensive processes for the enterprise. It is the developer of VisualVault®, a cloud-based application including Intelligent Forms (i-Forms) which automates, as well as validates both structured and unstructured data. These i-Forms streamline manual data entry and routing processes to boost overall productivity and accelerate business results.

VisualVault enables its clients to search and present content in a contextual manner configured for their specific business requirements, improving adoption through flexibility and ease of use. VisualVault's integrated platform standardizes user data so it may be accessed, viewed and used across an enterprise providing users with live dashboards for end-to-end reporting, analysis and decision making. VisualVault’s mission is transforming our client’s processes quickly and cost effectively without replacing expensive core legacy systems by streamlining data and document intensive processes with our uniquely configured software that is delivered as a service.

Press Contact:

Jason Hatch

VisualVault

Director of Partner Services

Phone: 480-308-4400 x225

jason(dot)hatch(at)visualvault(dot)com