Get to Know WebRezPro at InnSpire 2017

WebRezPro Property Management System (PMS) by World Web Technologies Inc. will be exhibiting at the 2017 InnSpire Summit and Marketplace held in Long Beach, California, January 29th to February 1st. Visitors to the WebRezPro booth can view the cloud software in action and learn about how WebRezPro automates daily operations to boost efficiency and revenue.

“This is our second year exhibiting at this annual event and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to show attendees how WebRezPro can make their work day more productive and profitable,” said Mike Berezowski, Director of Communications and Design at World Web Technologies, who will be demonstrating the cloud PMS during the marketplace.

From managing inventory, rates and reservations to housekeeping and accounting, visitors to WebRezPro’s booth will be able to gain an overview of the property management system’s features, as well as its cloud advantages, such as mobile access, data security and third-party integrations.

“WebRezPro is always evolving and improving,” commented Berezowski. “Since we attended the show last year, many features have been updated to offer an even more intuitive user experience and maximize property revenue, including rate management features, the interactive availability calendar (tape chart), and property gift certificates can now be sold online too.”

WebRezPro is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s event, presented by the California Association of Boutique and Breakfast Inns (CABBI) in partnership with Select Registry and the Association of Independent Hospitality Professionals (AIHP). Held on the historic Queen Mary, InnSpire 2017 offers five days of workshops, educational sessions, vendor exhibits and networking opportunities designed especially for B&B and boutique inn operators. WebRezPro will be at Booth #3.

About WebRezPro

WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system saves lodging operators time and boosts revenue by streamlining and modernizing front desk and back office operations. Bringing the benefits of the cloud to properties in 40 countries, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an Internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit http://www.webrezpro.com.