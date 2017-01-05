DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group, LLC Announce Merger

The companies will now operate as one company to provide high-value software development services for existing and new clients.

DCG Software Value, a global provider of Function Point Analysis, Software Value, and Software Estimation services, and The Spitfire Group, LLC, a business-oriented technology consulting firm, today announced the merger. The companies will now operate as one company to provide high-value software development services for existing and new clients. The companies will continue to do business under the existing brand names.

Founded in 1994, with offices in the U.S. and U.K., DCG Software Value’s suite of services measures and maximizes the flow of software development value to foster improved decision making and resource management and to quantifiably impact a company’s bottom line.

Founded in 2004 and based in Denver, The Spitfire Group specializes in technology projects that are critical to business success, with services including technology architecture assessments, custom development projects, project management, and leadership training.

“Merging with The Spitfire Group is a natural progression of our partnership, as we seek to better serve our clients and maximize the value they receive from their software,” said Mike Harris, CEO of the new company. “The combination of our function point analysis, software value, and software estimation expertise – together with The Spitfire Group’s custom offerings and resources – will enable us to bring additional value to our clients across a greater breadth of services.”

“I started The Spitfire Group with the vision of solving mission-critical technology issues in a way that supports the overall goals of businesses,” said Mark Richtermeyer, Executive Vice President and Head of Consulting for the new company. “Today, I couldn’t be more excited to merge with DCG to further realize that vision and drive high-value software development initiatives for our collective client base.”

About DCG Software Value

DCG Software Value is a global provider of high-value software development services in the areas of Function Point Analysis, Software Value, and Software Estimation. Since 1994, companies of all sizes have relied on DCG to measure and maximize the flow of software development value to foster improved decision making and resource management and to quantifiably impact their bottom line. DCG maintains corporate offices in the U.S. and U.K. For more information, visit http://www.softwarevalue.com.

About The Spitfire Group, LLC

Founded in 2004, The Spitfire Group is a business-oriented technology-consulting firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The Spitfire Group delivers technology architecture assessments, development and integration services, project management, and leadership training. Spitfire specializes in working on custom development projects and working on the difficult projects that are mission critical to business success. For more information, visit http://spitfiregroup.com.