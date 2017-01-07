Athena Systems adds Portfolio and Investor Accounting to enhance the Portfolio Management, Trading, Compliance and Risk Modules, providing the following sets of benefits to investment managers:

Flash NAVs

Having the Accounting Module integrated into the Athena real-time portfolio and trading modules, Spark/Aura can strike a flash NAV at any point during the day. Instead of waiting hours for your administrator to publish an NAV, Athena can calculate a highly precise Flash NAV within minutes after the close.

Operational Risk Management

The Accounting Module allows investment managers to keep an independent second general ledger, or a "shadow book." The shadow book is critical for investment managers who outsource their accounting function to a custodian or third party. The ability to reconcile against a shadow book ensures the records kept by the third party are as accurate as possible.

Customization

The Accounting Module offers a high degree of configurability to the fund accountant or operations manager at an investment management firm. This enables the operations manager to create custom reports that reflect the investment manager’s approach to categorizations and tagging of income, expenses, and cash flows.

Investor Reporting

The Accounting Module provides customizable, investor oriented reporting so managers can easily generate month-end investor reports. These reports include details such as asset allocation, risk, performance, cash flow, and tax impacts.



Key Features and Reports

Very Affordable (license fee tied to AUM)

Included with Portfolio Management, Trading, Compliance, Risk and Reconciliation

Profit & Loss

Income, Expenses & Fees

Balance Sheet & Equity

Cash Flow

Receivable/Payables

Accruals and Amortizations

Account Activity

Budgets

Forecasting

Automated Reconciliations

Share Class Management

Highly Customizable Investor Reports

Multi-Currency

Support for Swaps and other OTC Derivatives

Please click here to view the full product sheet.

For a quick demo of Athena in action, please send a request to info(at)athenasystems(dot)com.

About Athena Systems

Athena Systems is the provider of Athena Spark and Athena Aura, the leading solution for hedge funds. Athena Aura provides investment managers with complete front office and middle office functionality to ensure their trading and portfolio management operations are handled as efficiently as possible. Used by 50+ highly specialized firms globally, Athena uses state-of-the-art technology to provide Portfolio Analytics, Risk, P&L, Compliance, Reporting and Order Management while providing security, control and integration beyond compare. Athena has offices in Boston, Madrid, Austin & Singapore.

For more information, please visit http://www.athenasystems.com, email info(at)athenasystems(dot)com or call +1 866-655-2663.