The Jazz Age Lawn Party Brings Miami Beach Back to the Roaring 20’s

The Jazz Age Lawn Party is joining forces with the Miami Design Preservation League and the party will occur simultaneously with the MDPL’s 40th annual Art Deco Weekend the second full weekend of the New Year, January 14th and 15th. Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive warmly welcomes the Jazz Age Lawn Party, a prohibition-inspired multiday party originally established in New York City.

Michael Arenella is the mastermind behind the Jazz Age Lawn Party and he serves as the host and headliner of the Miami Jazz Age Lawn Party, along with his Dreamland Orchestra. When asked about bringing the Jazz Age Lawn Party to the sandy beaches of Miami, Michael Arenella is quoted saying: “I needed a town full of cultural, artistic, and musical vibrancy, with the sort of people who take having a good time very seriously… and I needed a town with a reverence for its history and roots.”

Guests attending the Miami Jazz Age Lawn Party can expect to be engrossed in all things 1920’s and 30’s, from the entertainment, dance performances, and dance lessons, to the music, food, drinks, and dress attire. The Miami Jazz Age Lawn Party is planned to be similar to its counterpart in the north; however, a few South Beach influences are set to be incorporated, such as: a dance floor in the sand, cocktails with a Cuban twist, and private cabanas on the beach for VIP guests.

Dance entertainment for the Miami Jazz Age Lawn Party includes the Dreamland Follies, a Ziegfeld-inspired dance troupe; the Canarsie Wobblers, dancers who perform Charleston numbers set to original choreography by Roddy Caravella; and more. On Sunday, a Bathing Beauties Contest and Promenade is scheduled for 3PM.

Folks who attend the Miami Jazz Age Lawn Party are encouraged to dress in the spirit. The recommended attire for men includes light suits in linen, cotton or seersucker suits, suspenders, straw boaters or panama hats, and spectator shoes. Women are suggested to wear drop-wasted dresses, rolled down stockings, and dancing shoes. Bob haircuts or pin-unders, and finger waves for gals are also apropos hairstyles.

Tickets for the Miami Jazz Age Lawn Party range from $65 to $5,000. General Admission starts at $65. The next ticket up, the Jazz Baby, includes 1 General Admission ticket and 3 premium cocktails (must be 21+). The Bonnie & Clyde ticket can be purchased for $333 and includes 2 General Admission tickets, 6 premium cocktails, a gourmet picnic basket for 2 guests, and a picture from the event’s paper moon photo booth. VIP Entry for 2 guests begins at $750 and includes 2 VIP Admissions to Gatsby’s Garden, complimentary premium cocktails and non-alcoholic refreshments, 2 VIP Jazz Age Lawn Party tote bags, access to a private bar and catered cuisine. VIP Entry for 4 guests includes 4 VIP Admissions to Gatsby’s Garden and the above—it is available for $1,200. Private VIP Cabanas can be purchased for $3,500 for 6 guests or $5,000 for 12 guests. The private VIP cabanas are located next to the entertainment stage and offer guests exclusive access to the dance floor, in addition to all of the other VIP amenities.

View the updated event schedule and program, food and drink menu, and purchase tickets to the Miami Jazz Age Lawn Party at http://www.jazzagelawnparty.com.

