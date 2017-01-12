NC Workers' Compensation Attorney Ryan Bliss “I'm honored and humbled to have achieved this tremendous distinction in my efforts to go to battle for my clients," said NC Workers' Compensation Attorney Ryan Bliss.

Ryan Bliss, attorney with the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, a Durham-based personal injury firm, was recently certified by the North Carolina State Bar as a board certified specialist in worker’s compensation law.

Board certification is the highest level of specialization lawyers are able to achieve in the legal industry in North Carolina. Less than 1% of lawyers licensed in NC are board certified workers’ compensation specialists, according to figures from the North Carolina State Bar Association*.

In fact, of the more than 28,000 North Carolina licensed attorneys, only 140 are board certified specialists in workers’ compensation law*. Seven of them practice at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

To be certified as a workers’ compensation specialist a lawyer must meet numerous standards for inclusion. Among them: They must have been in practice for at least five years, devote a significant part of their practice to workers’ comp, be favorably evaluated by other lawyers and/or judges, and pass a lengthy written exam in the area of workers’ compensation law.

Bliss said, “I'm honored and humbled to have achieved this tremendous distinction in my efforts to go to battle for my clients. It means a great deal to join the ranks of some of my most trusted legal mentors. As a board certified specialist in workers' compensation law, my clients can be assured that I have been thoroughly trained and vetted to fight for just compensation.”

As a service to the public, the North Carolina State Bar certifies accomplished lawyers as specialists in certain areas of practice. The certification program helps those seeking legal counsel select lawyers by identifying those who have demonstrated special knowledge, skill, and proficiency in certain areas of law. Further, they are required to attend a certain number of continuing legal education seminars in their field, which allows them to stay up to date on the latest changes taking place. The program also affords lawyers a credible way of making their expertise known to the public and to other lawyers.

James S. Farrin, president and founder of the firm, said, “Ryan’s board certified status in workers’ compensation law comes as no surprise. He is a tireless advocate for our clients and a sincere devotee to this area of the law. I know I speak for his colleagues here at our firm when I say we could not be more proud of this latest achievement.”

Bliss has more than eight years of experience in workers’ compensation law. He earned his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law at Chapel Hill and a B.A. in English from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, graduating magna cum laude.

*Figures from the North Carolina State Bar are as of December 2016.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in the American Tobacco Historic District, adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, in Durham, North Carolina, with 13 additional offices statewide in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. The firm’s 38 attorneys focus on the following practice areas: Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Intellectual Property, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, and Products Liability. Seven of the attorneys are North Carolina Board Certified Specialists in Workers’ Compensation Law and one is a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is involved in the community, including sponsorship of local philanthropic organizations.

