Brand New Concept “Rocks” The Gift-Giving Industry

This past holiday season, a fresh concept in gift-giving broke ground in the marketplace.

The online retail store, Little Box of Rocks™ http://www.littleboxofrocks.com/, was started a little over a year ago by Canadian entrepreneur Kiera Fogg, and saw sales skyrocket over the holidays after being lauded by celebrities and media alike, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, Cameron Diaz’s The Body Book gift guide, O—The Oprah Magazine, Vogue.com and Today.com among others.

The business is similar to a flower shop, but instead of roses that die, or chocolates that kill waistlines, each “rock bouquet” holds a unique meaning that lasts. The shop focuses on offering a sense of mystique and luxury with their bouquets, which range from $35-$114 USD. Packaged in wooden excelsior filled gift-boxes and wrapped in black satin ribbon, each LBOR comes with four semi-precious crystals, a personalized letter to the recipient, a keepsake note card explaining the meaning of the stones, and a secret message written by the sender.

Fogg is confident sales will continue to rise with Valentine’s Day approaching. “It’s a bit of a ‘good-vibes’ movement. We’ve seen everything from marriage proposals to messages marking the end of chemotherapy treatments,” Fogg said, crediting the company’s dedication to sharing positive energy for its quick rise in popularity.

Fogg is a rock star in Canada--though not in the traditional sense of the word.

The former stay-at-home mom launched the business in October 2015, and by December was selling 50-100 bouquets a day and appearing on major Canadian news outlets.

Just as Kiera embarked on her journey from mom to entrepreneur, this New Year she encourages everyone to join the ‘good-vibes’ movement and watch the magic that unfolds. “People are often so happy to receive our bouquets that they are brought to tears… and I don’t know, I think if a rock can do that, that’s nothing short of magical.

