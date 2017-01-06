Norway Gardens Stays in the Family Under New Management

Norway Gardens in Monticello IN has exciting news. After over 46 years at the helm, owners Tom and Amy Herman are relinquishing the reins of their business to their son-in-law and business associate Bruce Lyons. In past years Bruce has been a valuable part of Norway Gardens landscape design and construction. As of January 1, 2017, Bruce is the new General Manager of this popular Monticello Indiana Garden Center and Landscape Company. Bruce with a degree in Graphic Design from Purdue University has used his design and construction talents to offer Norway Gardens' customers creative and magnificent landscapes. He has lots of experience in the landscape industry and will use it along with his understanding of the changing complexion of retail sales to guide Norway Gardens in an exciting new direction.

There will be a new look at Norway Gardens. The current Gift Store will have a facelift and will become an Accessories store, featuring fresh and innovative garden, patio, home, and fashion accessories. However, the main emphasis of Norway Gardens -- its garden center and landscaping divisions -- will remain its greatest contribution to the White County Indiana business community. Mary Ann Novack, manager of the Garden Center, will remain and work closely with Bruce as they make changes and improvements to enhance the pleasant atmosphere of shopping at Norway Gardens and customer satisfaction of landscape jobs that are creative and well constructed.

Norway Gardens will continue to grow most of their annuals and flowers as well as many Proven Winner shrubs. This has been a hallmark of their business, thus providing customers with the newest and best varieties of plant materials for the area. The emphasis on good quality merchandise and reliable service will remain as well as the desire to educate customers so they will be successful in their gardening ventures.

In order to make room for the necessary remodeling of the Gift/Accessories Store at Norway Gardens, a large inventory reduction sale will begin immediately. In the mean time owners Tom and Amy Herman will begin a partial retirement. They will still be seen often at Norway Gardens but in less major roles. They are looking forward to having more time to enjoy their twelve grandchildren. Tom and Amy invite you to stop by Norway Gardens, enjoy the big sale, and wish Bruce Lyons well as he begins his new managerial duties.