360factors, Inc., a leading cloud-based Enterprise Risk and Compliance Management technology and services company, announced today that 2016 marked its most successful year since its inception. The company strengthened its business with enhanced product features and new high profiled customers. The highlight being a 3 billion plus asset size financial organization partnering with 360factors for managing its risk & compliance operations as well as huge service contracts with multiple port authorities. 360factors witnessed a 60 percent increase in their customer base as compared to 2015 from various industries (financial, oil & gas, EHS services etc.)

360factors enhanced their ‘Request Consultation with Expert’ feature, allowing businesses and individual clients to request an on-site or off-site consultation with a relevant Expert. This feature enables the Experts to attract new consulting opportunities while businesses and individual clients get access to a large pool of top tier GRC professionals in various industries.

Additionally, several other product enhancements were introduced, including improved risk management functions with industry standard risk and control libraries, a new dashboard for business intelligence, improved compliance calendar, improved regulatory change management including standard citations, seamless incident management and OSHA 300 reporting, ad hoc reporting, and electronic signature capability through its integrated partnership with DocuSign®.

The company also introduced free 30-day trial feature for all of its product offerings, allowing businesses to see the value of the service and get a hands on experience with the product before making a purchase. This resulted in attracting a number of new customers.

Furthermore, this year the company participated in many high impact events. Examples include: The 135th annual Texas Bankers Association Convention (TBA), 2016 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Trade Fair, Verdantix Summit 2016 which featured 360factors GRC executive speaker, and the 10th International Conference on Remediation of Chlorinated and Recalcitrant Compounds which featured 360factors EHS subject matter expert.

“2016 was exceptional for 360factors - with the product enhancements and new features we were able to attract a number of key accounts. The growth in the number and value of customers was overwhelming and we aim to expand our operations at the same pace in 2017,” said 360factors Chief Executive Officer Ed Sattar.

About 360factors Inc.

360factors, Inc. (Austin, TX) helps companies improve business performance by reducing risk and ensuring compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, vertically integrates regulations and requirements, policies and procedures management, risks and controls, audit management and inspections, and on-line training and qualifications, in a single cloud-based platform. 360factors offers consulting services from our Austin and Corpus Christi offices in the areas of air, water, and waste permitting and compliance, site investigation and remediation, environmental and dredge material sampling and evaluation, engineering and geology, expert testimony, health and safety, and operational risk management. Its Managed Services incorporate outsourced risk and compliance services using Predict360.

