J. McClelland Wines Featured at the GRAMMY® MusiCares Awards Gala

It's only the beginning. J. McClelland Napa Valley wines have been selected by The Recording Academy as the exclusive wine for their most prestigious 27th Annual MusiCares Person of the Year Awards Gala - the crown jewel of GRAMMY® Week and the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards - scheduled for February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles. This year's honoree will be three-time GRAMMY® Award winner Tom Petty in recognition of his significant creative accomplishments, career-long interest in defending artists' rights and his never-ending commitment to the numerous charitable projects he has undertaken throughout his four decades in the music industry.

The MusiCares Person of the Year Gala will host 3,000 music industry performers, songwriters, executives, production engineers, past honorees, press and celebrities from around the world. MusiCares will be pouring 2013 J. McClelland Chardonnay and 2012 J. McClelland Merlot for the reception and silent auction. An epicurean dinner will follow the reception accompanied once again by the 2013 Chardonnay and 2012 and J. McClelland Cabernet Sauvignon.

For the first time ever there will be a ten table "VIP Experience" where these honored guests will be treated to 2012 J. McClelland Charbono. After dinner, the Person of the Year awards are presented followed by a star-studded tribute concert by famed performers while the MusiCares guests continue to sip and enjoy J. McClelland wines until the wee hours.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have created a special performance for the evening. Some of the world-renowned artists also performing include Jackson Brown, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Kings of Leon, Randy Newman, Stevie Nicks, George Strait, Chris Hilman and Herb Pederson, Elle King, Jeff Lynne, Regina Spektor, the Bangles and Lucinda Williams.

J. McClelland Cellars is honored to be a part of this celebrated event and proud that the initial release of J. McClelland wines will be recognized alongside the important accomplishments of The Recording Academy, GRAMMY® Awards, MusiCares Foundation and Honoree Tom Petty.