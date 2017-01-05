Centric Software Helps Uniek’s Digital Transformation with Centric PLM

Uniek’s digital transformation with Centric PLM We’re now twelve months into adding direct-to-consumer online as one of our channels and Centric has been instrumental in helping us keep up the pace of development we need to do that.

Centric Software is delighted to announce the release of its success story with its long-time partner and customer Uniek.

To support its business model evolution and remain relevant in a rapidly changing and competitive industry, Uniek turned to PLM. Julianne Brickl, Vice President of Marketing and Merchandise Management, and her team auditioned several vendors who specialized in manufacturing, before settling on Silicon Valley-based Centric Software, whose experience is in fashion and fast-moving consumer goods.

And although Uniek initially adopted PLM to manage the growth of its product ranges, Centric PLM has also supported another unexpected change in direction. “We’re now twelve months into adding direct-to-consumer online as one of our channels and Centric has been instrumental in helping us keep up the pace of development we need to do that,” says Brickl. “In addition, we have also found Centric invaluable in helping us manage the content master data we need to provide to online retail partners as well – none of that would have been possible with our old system.”

Read the success story to learn more.

UNIEK (http://www.uniekinc.com)

Uniek is a premier designer, manufacturer and supplier of picture frames and home decor accents and furniture. They are a proud U.S. Manufacturer of polystyrene photo frames, canvas and framed art from its facility in Waunakee, Wisconsin. Uniek also supplies globally-sourced home decor products across materials, decor styles and categories to mass-market brick and mortar stores, and top online retailers.

CENTRIC SOFTWARE

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterpriseclass merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

