BabelBark Releases Enhancements with BabelBark 4.0

BabelBark, a pet related software developer located in Newton, Massachusetts, announces the release of BabelBark 4.0, the latest version of the free mobile app for pet parents.

The free BabelBark mobile app connects pet parents with their favorite pet business and veterinarian to make scheduling and payments a breeze, tracks activity through an optional pet fitness tracker, stores and securely shares medical records, lost & found information, pet licenses, care details and more, and generates alerts for appointment reminders, coupons, and discounts.

The new functionality with BabelBark’s 4.0 version includes:



A comprehensive dashboard that displays a dog's medication reminders, fitness goals, diet, appointments, and more.

An emergency tile to quickly assist injured dogs with instant connection to veterinarians, access to Pet Poison Helpline, and a quick search for local veterinary emergency hospitals with easy map accessibility.

Lost pet support with quick references to national microchip id companies and pet recovery links to resources from The Center for Lost Pets.

Optimized fitness monitor connectivity for improved tracking functionality.

Major usability improvements for enhanced performance.

“It is our mission to continually strive to enhance our BabelBark app to help make it as easy as possible for dog loving parents to manage their pet’s lives and achieve optimum health, safety and happiness for their dogs,” says Roy Stein, founder and CEO of BabelBark. “With the enhanced functionality of BabelBark 4.0, and our new partnerships with the Pet Poison Helpline and The Center for Lost Pets, we believe we are well on our way to achieving our mission.”

“Our main goal at Pet Poison Helpline is to keep pets safe,” says Katie Michels, marketing manager with Pet Poison Helpline. “By partnering with BabelBark, and being a part of their free mobile app, we have a wonderful opportunity to further our goal and reach more and more pet lovers with valuable information to keep their pets healthy.”

“The Center for Lost Pets is proud to be a part of this exciting new dog community,” shared Liz Blackman, founder and president of Help4Pets, Inc., the parent company behind The Center for Lost Pets. “BabelBark opens up a world of great resources for dog parents everywhere and puts it at their fingertips.”

BabelBark 4.0 is now available for iOS mobile devices through the Apple App Store on iTunes. The Android version is also available in Beta through Google Play. To learn more about BabelBark, BizBark and BabelVet, for pet parents, pet professionals and veterinarians visit babelbark.com or email BabelBark at info(at)babelbark(dot)com.

About BabelBark

BabelBark is dedicated to bringing families an easy way to connect the many facets of their dog’s life through mobile applications that track their dog’s activity and life, and connect with their favorite veterinarian, pet store, groomer, dog walker, pet sitter, groomer and more via BizBark and BabelVet…all to help pet parents understand their dog and provide them the happiest and healthiest life possible, while helping pet businesses and veterinarians maintain a closer relationship with their customers and clients. For more information about BabelBark, BizBark and BabelVet, visit babelbark.com or email at info(at)babelbark(dot)com.

About Pet Poison Helpline

Pet Poison Helpline is a 24-hour animal poison control service available throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance with treating a potentially poisoned pet. They have the ability to help every poisoned pet, with all types of poisonings, 24 hours a day at a nominal charge. Their knowledge and expertise of pet poisons will put pet loving parents mind’s at ease when dealing with a potential emergency. For more information about Pet Poison Helpline visit petpoisonhelpline.com, email them at info(at)petpoisonhelpline(dot)com or call 800-213-6680.

About The Center for Lost Pets

The Center for Lost Pets is a free, nationwide, online public service for posting lost and found pets. Having one central location where the person who lost a pet can connect with the person who found him speeds up the process and increases the chances of returning lost pets to their home. The site provides a searchable national database of lost and found pets, expert advice and links to additional resources. To learn more, and for help if you have lost or found a pet, visit their website at thecenterforlostpets.org or email them at info(at)thecenterforlostpets(dot)com.