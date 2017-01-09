We are proud to be able to open these training sessions to the broader community. It’s right in line with our mission to enrich and enhance the lives of children and families by providing education.

Registration to nonprofit KVC Nebraska’s Resource Family Conference trainings have now been made available to foster families outside of the KVC network. The Resource Family Conference (RFC), which will take place March 31 – April 1 in Lincoln, Nebraska is a unique training opportunity for foster and adoptive families who are caring for children who are temporarily in foster care due to neglect, abuse or other family challenges. The April 1 trainings that have previously been exclusive to only KVC foster parents will now be open to all foster parents across the state of Nebraska.

“We are proud to be able to open these training sessions to the broader community. It’s right in line with our mission to enrich and enhance the lives of children and families by providing education. Meaning all families. This education will help children and families across all of Nebraska,” said KVC Nebraska President Jodie Austin.

The 2017 KVC Nebraska RFC gives area foster families a chance to learn the latest in parental skills, receive training and meet other families to grow a supportive network. This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg, a pediatrician specializing in adolescent medicine at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and author of numerous published works in which he advocates for parents’ critical role in raising resilient children and teens.

Last year, KVC Nebraska supported 1,000 children in foster families, provided intensive in-home family support to 710 children and adults, and facilitated 58 children’s adoptions. KVC’s trauma-informed behavioral healthcare and child welfare services are recognized internationally.

Resource families, another term for foster and adoptive parents, will learn about topics such as ways to keep youth safe in a digital world, honoring a child’s personal and family history as well as youth behavioral and mental health awareness.

Registration opens February 1. Learn more at kvcnebraska.org/rfc.

About KVC Nebraska

KVC Nebraska is a nonprofit child welfare and behavioral healthcare organization that provides foster care, home-based support for people with disabilities, and intensive in-home services to keep families safely together. As the largest child placing agency in the state, KVC recruits, trains, licenses and supports foster families to care for 1,000 children and adolescents each year. KVC staff provide ongoing support to families including 24/7 crisis support, continuing education programs, mentoring coordination, community support groups, and educational programs and publications. KVC Nebraska is accredited by The Joint Commission, considered the gold standard in healthcare. The organization is a subsidiary of KVC Health Systems, which touches the lives of over 60,000 children and families each year. Due to KVC’s leadership in the use of evidence-based research, the Annie E. Casey Foundation has endorsed KVC as a national best-practice organization in child welfare. Learn more at http://www.kvcnebraska.org.