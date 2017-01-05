L.L.Bean Gives $2.1 Million to Nonprofit Organizations in 2016

L.L.Bean's Iconic Bean Boots We are proud of our efforts to support the many great organizations that are working to make the world, especially the outdoors and our communities, a better place for all of us.

Today L.L.Bean announced year end approval of its charitable giving program that will allocate $2.1 million in grants to more than 80 organizations for annual gifts, plus additional funding in small grants to dozens more. At its December meeting, the L.L.Bean Board of Directors approved gifts ranging from $5,000 to $225,000, that will be dispersed to organizations involved in the areas of conservation and recreation, health and human services, education, and culture and the arts.

“We are proud of our efforts to support the many great organizations that are working to make the world, especially the outdoors and our communities, a better place for all of us,” said Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean’s Executive Chairman of the Board. “Being a family-owned, values-based company, we consider our communities and the environment to be major stakeholders, in addition to our customers, employees, shareholders and vendors. That’s why we believe it is so important to support these nonprofits with the resources they need to continue to positively impact the lives of our neighbors, friends and the outdoors.”

For decades L.L.Bean has supported the community through its Charitable Giving Program, and in just the last 10 years has provided close to $30 million in funding to nonprofit organizations.

“We are fortunate to have so many active nonprofit partners leading the efforts to help resolve some of our communities’ most pressing needs as well as working to make the great outdoors even greater,” said Stephen Smith, President, and CEO of L.L.Bean. “By encouraging a healthy outdoor lifestyle, working to preserve our precious natural resources, and focusing on the various needs in our communities, these groups embody many of the values and traditions of L.L.Bean—integrity, service, respect, healthy living and a passion for the outdoors.”

In the area of conservation and recreation, the focus of the program is engaging young people in healthy outdoor activities and ensuring access to recreational opportunities for all. Recipients of the 2016 community grants include L.L.Bean partners with programs focused on youth: Maine Audubon, Teens to Trails, Maine Huts and Trails, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and the Student Conservation Association. Several organizations promote stewardship and open access to outdoor recreational opportunities: Maine Island Trails Association, Nature Conservancy, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and sporting groups such as Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Ruffed Grouse Society and Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

Within the category of health and human services, the primary recipients are United Way chapters throughout Maine and where the company has a retail presence. L.L.Bean’s corporate gifts to United Way chapters totaled nearly $600,000. Through the generosity of employees, an additional $1.1 million was donated to this year’s campaign. Additionally, donations were made to support local neighbors in need through Freeport Community Services, the American Red Cross, and the Cancer Community Center. In the realm of education, support of statewide organizations includes the Mitchell Institute, Jobs for Maine’s Graduates and Junior Achievement as well as support for school districts within L.L.Bean communities. In the area of culture and the arts, donations included the American Folk Festival in Bangor, Portland Ovations, and the Maine State Music Theater.

L.L.Bean also donated $105,000 to the David Ortiz Children’s Fund as part of the net proceeds from the sale of the one-of-a-kind David Ortiz Commemorative Boat and Tote bags developed to honor and celebrate the baseball player’s remarkable career. The limited-edition bags were constructed of the material from the Fenway Park rain delay tarp.

In addition to donations made through the Charitable Giving Program, the company provided $200,000 in annual support to the Island Explorer propane bus system in Acadia National Park. This year, the company pledged an additional $1 million over the next five years to help provide eco-friendly, free transportation to over three million visitors to Maine’s national park.

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. L.L.Bean products are rigorously tested, guaranteed to last and always shipped free. The 220,000 sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at http://www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.

###