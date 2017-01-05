Wisconsin Oven Ships Tempering Oven to Flame Treating Systems

Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped one (1) natural gas fired draw batch oven to Flame Treating Systems Inc in Durham, NC to be used for tempering various steel parts. Flame Treating Systems Inc. provides customized flame hardening systems to customers along with in house flame hardening services. The addition of this tempering oven allows them to efficiently temper their customers parts in house.

The tempering oven has a maximum temperature of 1250°F and basket dimensions of 4’ W X 3’ H X 4’ L. Steel parts are loaded into the draw batch oven in the basket on two (2) stainless steel pier rails with the load capacity of 2,000 pounds gross. The recirculation system features a combination air flow arrangement that utilizes a 7,000 CFM @ 10 HP plug mounted blower. The combination airflow arrangement provides both horizontal and vertical upward airflow which maximizes heating rates and temperature uniformity of the product.

“We’re so glad to be able to temper parts in our own facility. We are starting to do a significant amount of flame hardening for customers in our shop now, so we needed a better solution than sending parts out for tempering. We installed the oven in the warehouse room adjacent to our 2000-lb. capacity spin flame hardening machine. Five days later it was in production, tempering batches of 800 lb. sprockets. That pretty much tells you what you need to know about the ease of installation. We’re looking forward to continuing to expand our services in the mid-Atlantic region for both localized hardening and tempering. Thanks, Wisconsin Oven.” Mark Sirrine, President - Flame Treating Systems Inc.

Unique features of this tempering batch oven include:



7,000 CFM / 10 HP recirculation system

Stainless steel pier rail hearth rated for 2,000 pounds

Industrial air heat burner rated at 450,000 BTU per hour

Motorized, modulating gas control valve

Flame detector and relay with alarm horn

Digital process timer

Digital temperature controller and high limit controller

The tempering oven was fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks are checked for proper operation and the equipment is operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards. The industrial oven is backed by Wisconsin Oven’s Exclusive and Unprecedented 3-Year WOW™ warranty. This warranty covers all materials for all components (less wear items).

About Flame Treating Systems

For Over 40 years, Flame Treating Systems, Inc. has built custom-designed flame hardening systems per client specifications. They specialize in designing localized hardening solutions that are affordable, repeatable, and high quality. Their machines are installed on four continents across the globe, helping to harden crane wheels, gears, sheaves, rollers and shafts for longer life in a variety of applications. They also provide flame hardening and tempering services for customers in the mid-Atlantic region of the USA, as well as flame head design and repair. http://www.flametreatingsystems.com

About Wisconsin Oven

Wisconsin Oven Corporation has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing industrial ovens and other heating equipment since 1973. Their custom and standard industrial ovens are used for a multitude of applications including heat treating, finishing, drying, and curing. Many of the industries they serve require specific temperature uniformity and equipment performance documentation. Their experienced design team is able to meet even the most stringent standards for their customers’ equipment. Wisconsin Oven realizes that the success of the company depends on their Championship team of employees, which is why they have developed a company culture that recognizes and rewards employees. The goal at Wisconsin Oven is to outperform competition and provide customers with outstanding products and service.

Wisconsin Oven is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of custom industrial ovens used for heat treating, finishing, drying, curing, manufacturing automation and process control. TPS is a global leader in thermal processing products and test solutions with brands including Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Lindberg/MPH, Lunaire, Tenney, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com . #10262A