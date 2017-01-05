Wine Collection at its Peak: Introducing The Cellar Beverly Hills

The Cellar Beverly Hills is offering more than luxury wine storage; it is offering a lifestyle

The Cellar Beverly Hills marks the first-of-its-caliber fine wine concierge and private storage facility in the heart of Beverly Hills, California. Its highly exclusive flagship location features James Bond-esque security and a bevy of high-tech services designed to elevate and enhance the wine collection experience for individual connoisseurs, as well as many of Los Angeles’ most respected restaurants and hotels.

“We wanted to up the ante in terms of wine collection,” said Sam Bialosky, founder of The Cellar Beverly Hills. “That meant exclusive access, on-demand delivery, a more central location, and a menu of sophisticated wine centric amenities that ensure members a truly full service experience.”

Introducing proprietary technologies at every turn, The Cellar Beverly Hills has given the traditional wine storage model a much-needed upgrade. In addition to optimized storage and security, it is the only wine concierge and collection service to roll out its own app for real-time inventory browsing, on-demand bottle delivery and decanting, and more.

“The Cellar Beverly Hills is offering more than luxury wine storage; it is offering a lifestyle,” says Bialosky. “Let’s say you have dinner reservations at seven. Using our app, you can browse your collection, select a bottle, and arrange to have it securely delivered and decanted by the time you arrive at the restaurant. In the event that you are unsure or desire a second opinion on which bottle to choose for the occasion, our on-call wine concierge can provide expert recommendations from your collection.”

The facility is accessible to members 24 hours a day, with private cellars customized to accommodate collections ranging from 100 to 1,500 bottles. For individuals interested in growing their collections, The Cellar Beverly Hills will also be launching its own virtual marketplace to facilitate the sale and/or exchange of bottles between members.

Already, The Cellar Beverly Hills has attracted the attention of several high profile restaurants, including Madeo, which will be storing its most valuable bottles at the facility.

To celebrate the official launch of the space, The Cellar Beverly Hills will be hosting a Grand Opening event, complete with wine tastings and food pairings, on January 17 at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit https://thecellarbh.com.

###