MOAA Welcomes Former Members of NAUS into Membership Ranks

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is pleased to welcome more than 2,000 former members of the National Association for Uniformed Services (NAUS) into its membership.

The leadership of both organizations worked closely to ensure the needs and interests of NAUS’ officer members would continue to be well-served following NAUS’ cessation of operations on Dec. 31, 2016.

The membership agreement with MOAA was first approved by MOAA’s leadership last fall. NAUS membership then approved the measure by an overwhelming vote on Dec 27, 2016.

MOAA membership was granted at no cost to the currently serving, retired, and former officers within NAUS’ membership.

In welcoming the former NAUS members, MOAA’s President and CEO Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, USAF (Ret), said, “MOAA has had the privilege of working closely with NAUS as longtime members of The Military Coalition. During this time, we have gained a great understanding of NAUS’ mission and position on key issues, which have been closely aligned with MOAA’s.” Atkins continued, “Our Chairman of the Board Gen. John “Jack” Sheehan and I are confident MOAA will not only meet, but exceed, the needs of NAUS’ members.”

This membership arrangement enables former NAUS members to continue to serve the military community and as new MOAA members, take full advantage of all benefits such as first-in-class advocacy for the military community and access to all MOAA publications, member programs, and products and services.

