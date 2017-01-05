Our repositioning efforts combined with a refreshed branding strategy provides a clear, focused approach that demonstrates the value proposition we bring to each investment opportunity we pursue, here and abroad.

Signet LLC, formerly Signet Enterprises, has announced a comprehensive corporate rebranding that creates seamless, strategic synergies for investments and expands the firm’s reach.

An organic evolution, Signet’s rebranding is the result of long-term growth and diversified expansion in all areas of the business. With a simplified organizational structure and well-defined private investment platform now in place, the firm is positioned to better serve collaborative partners with an enhanced, sustainable model for future growth.

“The real benefit is the simplicity,” said Anthony Manna, Signet’s Chairman. “We have developed a robust corporate infrastructure that allows us to approach the marketplace in a very efficient and streamlined manner. This model creates a more easily navigated journey for our client base while allowing us to continue to pursue a wide range of diversified investment opportunities. Our repositioning efforts combined with a refreshed branding strategy provides a clear, focused approach that demonstrates the value proposition we bring to each investment opportunity we pursue, here and abroad.”

Signet now goes to market with three core platform capabilities in the areas of operational portfolio company investment, real estate and capital finance. With the Real Estate group overseeing all development opportunities, the Operations and Innovations group emerges as the key investment platform for new portfolio company business, while Capital Solutions acts as a financial support platform for Signet’s development and operational initiatives.

Under the new brand architecture, Signet functions as the parent company absorbing services that support its private equity offering, and shifts its $4.5 billion real estate development group to its operational portfolio.

“Development has always been and will continue to be one of the driving forces in who we are," said Signet CEO Kenneth Krismanth. “Our Real Estate Development leadership team has been empowered in recent months to direct all efforts related to expanding our commercial real estate development portfolio. These changes have had a very positive and dramatic impact on realizing our growth objectives in all aspects of our business.”

Signet’s rebranding initiative is the natural outflow of their steady growth and diversification over the years, and will allow for greater, more focused specialization within the streamlined organizational management structure.

“This unique operating structure empowers Signet leadership to strengthen the entire portfolio and synthesize turnkey solutions that utilize highly specialized expertise in development, finance, operational innovation and mergers & acquisitions,” says Mark Corr, Signet’s President and COO.

As a part of the comprehensive rebranding effort, Signet has launched a new corporate website under the SignetLLC.com domain and has also unveiled a completely new logo in the process.

“Although we have launched a new website, this rebranding is not simply a website refresh,” says Corr. “We have rethought how we are strategically organizing and communicating our brand to the marketplace. We also have a new logo which inspires a more timeless look and feel for our brand’s identity moving forward.”

The firm has long been a leading Ohio venture capital and private equity firm. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with offices in Jacksonville, Florida, it has led investment initiatives nationwide and maintains business in Shanghai, China, and other locations across the globe.

Signet brings an innovative, unconventional approach to global investment that embodies creativity and forward thinking to achieve long-term success. With leadership and expertise in the areas of project structuring, capital formation, operational investment and management, we tailor strategy and resources to meet each unique opportunity. Boundless in ideas and tactics, Signet has spent 20+ years crafting collaborative partnerships that advance initiatives in real estate, diversified manufacturing, health and wellness, emerging technologies, investment banking and finance. Visit http://www.SignetLLC.com to learn more.

