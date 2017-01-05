PointCentral, the recognized leader in keyless Smart Home Automation solutions for vacation rental management companies, today announced they have added to their team two veterans of the vacation rental management industry – Jamey King and Laura Carver. Mr. King will serve as partner relations manager and Ms. Carver will take on the role of project manager. Both are new positions.

As partner relations manager, Mr. King will work closely with software providers in the vacation rental industry, establishing new relationships and nurturing existing relationships.

“As with other industries, the best solutions are integrated solutions and I want to ensure that PointCentral maintains “best in class” status and continues to deliver a seamless solution to our customers,” said King.

Mr. King was previously director of sales at RealVoice, Memphis, Tenn., where he helped the company develop new partner strategies and sign new clients. Prior to that, he was business development manager for the Vacation Rental Managers Association (VRMA) where he helped the association achieve 800% growth.

Ms. Carver’s responsibilities as project manager will be to assist vacation rental managers to ensure a rapid and successful implementation of the PointCentral SmartHome solution. This process involves consulting services to ensure “best in class” use of PointCentral SmartHome tools and information, staff training, and post implementation updates and support.

Prior to PointCentral, Ms. Carver was the chief technology officer for Twiddy and Company Realtors, Duck, N.C., where for 28 years she managed the company’s technology and data information and led the implementation of various mission critical software.

“Both Laura and Jamey are very well known in the vacation rental industry,” said Greg Burge, president of PointCentral. “They not only bring a wealth of industry knowledge and insight, they both have skillsets that are very valuable to our company and our customers and that will ensure PointCentral continues to lead the industry in smart home automation.”

About PointCentral

PointCentral, headquartered in Portland, Ore., with offices in Tysons, Va., designs, manufactures and markets Smart Home hardware and software products for the vacation rental management and residential property management markets. PointCentral solutions provide customers in these markets with the ability to monitor and control access and temperature across all the properties in their inventory – reducing risk, improving security, controlling assets, reducing energy costs and improving guest/tenant satisfaction. Visit PointCentral.com for more.