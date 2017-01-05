The new year at Santana Row brings new activities and events for the whole family. Whether you prefer charitable activities to be an exhilarating race or an indulgent wine stroll, Santana Row has it covered. Rainy Day Rewards will also continue through March, so be sure to take advantage on those gloomy days!

Rainy Day Rewards, Now through March 31, 2017

When there’s a 70% or greater chance for rain, shoppers and diners braving bad weather will be rewarded! Rainy day discounts include- 15% off at participating shops and restaurants, a free signature Santana Row golf umbrella for customers who spend $150 anywhere on The Row, and a $20 gift certificate to a participating shop or restaurant for customers who spend $300 on a designated Rainy Day. Worried about getting wet? On all rainy days, customers can borrow a complimentary umbrella to use while shopping and dining on The Row! These yellow umbrellas are conveniently located throughout The Row for easy borrowing - outside Concierge, Winchester Parking Garage valet and CineArts movie theatre.

New Year Wine Stroll to benefit the Silicon Valley Education Foundation

Wednesday, January 25, 6-9 p.m.

To kick-off the new year, Santana Row will host a Wine Stroll to benefit the Silicon Valley Education Foundation. The Wine Stroll invites guests to stroll the Row, tasting signature cocktails, enjoy beauty touch-ups and indulge in wine and appetizers in select Santana Row shops and restaurants. Tickets are $40 and available at the on-site Concierge or online at SantanaRow.com

Wine & Dine Around Benefit for the American Heart Association

Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In celebration of Heart Month, Santana Row is partnering with the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women to host this annual event. More than a dozen Santana Row shops and restaurants will host exclusive in-store events with complimentary wine and food pairings, healthy living cooking demos and incredible one-time discounts available only to ticket holders, all to benefit the American Heart Association. Tickets are $40 and include access to all in-store events, a Heart Card shopping pass, and a signature Santana Row wine glass. Tickets are available at the on-site Concierge or online at SantanaRow.com.

Annual 408K Race to the Row

Sunday, March 5, 8 a.m.

This 8K road race has become a Silicon Valley hallmark, raising funds for the Pat Tillman Foundation and its Team Tillman initiative. Runners start at SAP Center, wind through the streets of San Jose and end at Santana Row’s for presentations and post-race celebrating. Santana Row invites participants and their friends and family to stay for specials such as breakfast/brunch deals, massages, cool down workout classes and refreshments. Stores will offer post-race promotions. For information and registration, visit: http://www.run408k.com

