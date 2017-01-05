LUVVITT Super Armor and Brilliant Armor Cases for iPhone7 “We are really excited to be exhibiting once again at CES,” said Eli Altaras, CEO of LUVVITT®. “Working with the latest device models, our new cases and accessories are at the cutting-edge in terms of style and practicality.

LUVVITT®, a mobile accessories leader, is showcasing its latest lines of fashionable and functional smartphone and iPad cases at the 2017 International CES in Las Vegas on January 5 through 8 at booth #35523. Focusing on new protective case designs for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Pro, as well as certain Samsung and Google devices, LUVVITT® is introducing eight of its slimmest and most lightweight designs to date.

Among the newest LUVVITT® designs to be featured at this year’s CES is the shock-absorbing SUPER ARMOR case available for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Not only does the case offer extreme hybrid protection without the bulk, but also, it is available in a variety of colors and prints, including four quirky emoji-inspired characters with a 3D aesthetic.

CES will also get an exclusive preview of the brand’s ULTRA SLIM Emoji Power Bank with 6000 mAh capacity, which will be available for purchase in February. This innovative case boasts large blinking eyes, which change depending on the phone’s current power capacity. It is available in five colors and several fun designs.

“We are really excited to be exhibiting once again at CES,” said Eli Altaras, CEO of LUVVITT®. “Working with the latest device models, our new cases and accessories are at the cutting-edge in terms of style and practicality. No matter your lifestyle or fashion aesthetic, there is going to be a LUVVITT® case that perfectly suits your needs.”

Additional phone cases to be showcased include the extra durable ULTRA ARMOR, BRILLIANT ARMOR, and SLEEK ARMOR—all boasting LUVVITT’s high quality protection and lightweight designs. For individuals seeking a still slimmer elegance to their cases, the booth will have a first look at its “barely there” ClearView cases, as well as its new ULTRA SLIM model, which features a razor thin 0.6mm design. Lastly, LUVVITT® will also have its CLEAR GRIP cases, which meet the military drop test standards, on display for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Plus, iPad Pro 12.9. and iPad Pro 9.7.

Attendees of the event will also have the opportunity to see LUVVITT’s Apple pencil accessories, which includes a chic Apple pencil holder that easily attaches to iPads, and a thoughtful Apple pencil cap holder. In addition, the brand’s new eco-friendly printed bag line will also be revealed for the first time. Available in a clutch, handbag, and backpack design, each bag is made using high quality synthetic leather, organic water-based pigments, a 100 percent phthalate-free polyester lining, Ecotex-certified yarn, and nickel and lead-free metal parts.

Staying true to its reputation for finding the sweet spot between fashion and function, the new LUVVITT® collections promise exceptional quality, smart design, and tons of style. All LUVVITT® protective cases come with a lifetime warranty.

For more information, please visit http://www.luvvitt.com/.

For media inquiries and/or to arrange an interview, please contact Tyler Barnett at 323.937.1951 or tyler(at)tylerbarnettpr(dot)com.

###

About LUVVITT®

LUVVITT® is the mobile accessories leader when it comes to cutting edge creations, delivering both practical and fashion-forward cases and covers for smartphones and tablets. Known as the Apple accessories experts, LUVVITT® takes pride in producing high quality, innovative designs that enhance and protect valuable devices. From iPhones and iPads of all sizes, to Samsung products and other tablets, LUVVITT® is committed to creating the slimmest, lightest designs that combine fashion and function. Protect what you love with LUVVITT® top of the line accessories and Wrap It Before You Tap It™