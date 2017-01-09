We’re proud to continue offering the Change a Pet’s Life Contest to fund treatment so rescue groups can focus on the pets’ wellbeing instead of the costs associated with the medical care they need.

1-800-PetMeds®, America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy®, is recognizing Change a Pet’s Life Day with the third annual 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ Change a Pet’s Life Contest. The contest will award up to $3,500 in grants to fund medical treatments and/or surgeries for the three winning adoptable pets.

The first-place pet will receive up to $2,000 to pay for necessary medical treatment and/or surgery. 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ will also produce a video featuring the winning pet and group, to be hosted on the 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ website and social media sites. The second-place pet will receive $1,000 towards medical treatments and/or surgeries, and the third-place pet will receive $500 towards medical treatments and/or surgeries.

The contest will be open to entries from January 9, 2017, through January 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EST. U.S. animal shelters and rescues that have not won a 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ contest within the last year are eligible to enter one adoptable pet in need of extensive medical treatment or surgery into the contest.

To enter, a representative of the animal rescue or shelter must visit the contest webpage at http://www.petmeds.org/change-a-pets-life-contest-2017/ and fill out the entry form. The representative must include a photo of the animal along with a brief description of the treatment the pet needs and his or her story.

The voting period will be open from January 16, 2017, at 12 a.m. EST through January 22, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EST. U.S. residents 18 (or age of majority in state of residence) and older are eligible to vote once per 24 hours. The three pets with the most votes will be announced as winners on or around January 24, 2017.

Change a Pet’s Life Day takes place each year on January 24. The 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ Change a Pet’s Life Contest was started in 2015 to fund necessary medical treatments for adoptable pets. Past winners include Gorilla of Pug Rescue Austin in 2015 and Regina of National Mill Dog Rescue in 2016.

“Animal rescue groups may take in pets in need of extensive medical care without knowing where the funds for that care will come from,” said Erin Gleeson, outreach specialist at 1-800-PetMeds®. “We’re proud to continue offering the Change a Pet’s Life Contest to fund treatment so rescue groups can focus on the pets’ wellbeing instead of the costs associated with the medical care they need.”

The Change a Pet’s Life Contest is run through 1-800-PetMeds Cares™, a charitable offshoot of 1-800-PetMeds® which organizes product donations to animal shelters and rescues across the U.S. and runs several annual contests, including the National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week Contest, to assist animal shelters and rescues. For more information on the program and to apply for a donation, visit http://www.petmeds.org.

About 1-800-PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, 1-800-PetMeds is America's Largest Pet Pharmacy and Vet-VIPPS accredited, delivering prescription and non-prescription medications, and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website.

