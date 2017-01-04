AcuRite Atlas Elite Weather Station A more comprehensive picture of environmental conditions and the potential for hidden dangers in the areas people care about most.

AcuRite, the leader in personal weather station technology, is pleased to announce the new AcuRite Atlas environmental monitoring solutions. The initial debut of the AcuRite Atlas family consists of three models of outdoor environmental monitoring solutions – the AcuRite Atlas 7, AcuRite Atlas 8, and AcuRite Atlas Elite.

Combined with the power of the recently-launched My AcuRite™ cloud-based software, these innovative systems offer powerful features designed to help people better understand outdoor conditions in their specific environment to make better, more educated decisions. Bringing forward all the weather monitoring features, reliability, and accuracy AcuRite customers have come to know and trust, the Atlas family will deliver even greater accuracy, plus new core capabilities for monitoring dangerous conditions related to UV Index, light intensity, and risks associated with lightning.

“Building on our history of delivering world-class personal weather stations, our new AcuRite Atlas and AcuRite Atlas Elite provide a more comprehensive picture of environmental conditions and the potential for hidden dangers in the areas people care about most,” said Jon Balicki, president & COO of Chaney Instrument Co, maker of AcuRite. “When combined with My AcuRite, these new products deliver the value our customers deserve and the tools they need to plan their day with confidence.”

My AcuRite Experience:

Launched in July of 2016, My AcuRite provides a sophisticated cloud-based platform through which customers can connect with their indoor and outdoor home environments using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. My AcuRite delivers detailed information from these new products in an intuitive and meaningful way that can help homeowners protect their family and household, allow small business owners to make better decisions involving their property and assets, and offer critical information to gardeners, outdoor enthusiasts, and more.

“We are answering the call from weather enthusiasts for greater precision and features while evolving our capabilities to address emerging concerns many consumers have about UV exposure and lightning risk,” said Larry Meadows, director of platform solutions., “With My AcuRite we are also connecting them to a robust platform that helps identify critical trends to better understand the impact conditions will have on their home and family.”

My AcuRite Delivers:



Extremely reliable and accurate environmental readings, taken in your specific location

Intuitively presented information, offering the information required to make meaningful decisions when protecting the family, home and assets, planning outdoor activities, growing plants, and more

Early warning to keep children safe from lightning storms

Minimize risk of harmful exposure to solar rays

Maximize opportunity to grow healthy plants

Customize alerts to directly notify you of dangerous levels of UV radiation, approaching lightning, risk of mold growth, high winds, and more

Analyze historical patterns in environmental conditions to identify emerging trends

Share weather data with friends and family

Participate in weather communities such as the My AcuRite Neighborhood Network™

Atlas Models:

Atlas Elite



Advanced technology to track hyper-local weather conditions in real-time

Lightning detection, UV index/dose/intensity, rainfall, wind speed/direction, temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure

Professional-grade housing and instruments designed to optimize accuracy and precision

Separate wind anemometer and direction sensors with 30-feet of cable enable optimal placement

Powerful, solar-driven aspirating fan helps ensure reliable temperature readings, even when exposed to direct sunlight in extremely hot climates

Extra-large rain collector for superior accuracy

Robust design and high-grade components ensure durability

Replaceable components and battery banks designed for easy access

Tool-less installation and easy access to maintain critical components when necessary

Connects to the Internet via standard wireless network

Data shown on included digital display, and on mobile devices using My AcuRite platform

iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet, web browser

Atlas



Monitor current and historical trends, protect your family from risk, and more

Rainfall, wind speed/direction, temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, Lightning detection (optional), and UV index/dose/intensity (optional)

Upgraded housing and instruments optimized for convenient installation and accurate measurements

Optional detachable wind cup kit with 30-feet of cable enable optimal placement for accuracy

Powerful, solar-driven aspirating fan helps ensure reliable temperature readings, even when exposed to direct sunlight in extremely hot climates

Compact, all-in-one design for effortless installation and setup

Connects to the Internet via standard wireless network

Data shown on included digital display, and on mobile devices using My AcuRite platform

iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet, web browser

AcuRite Atlas systems will be available later this year on AcuRite.com and Amazon.com.

The My AcuRite smartphone and tablet app will be available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.



Visit https://www.myacurite.com to set up a My AcuRite account.

Visit https://www.acurite.com/my-acurite.html to learn more about My AcuRite.

Visit https://www.acurite.com/atlas-environmental-monitoring-solutions for full product overviews, specifications, comparison charts, and more.

