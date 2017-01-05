ACP Announces Debut of Magnetic Garage Door Hardware Line

Rustic Aspen magnetic garage door hardware Our magnetic garage hardware sets are quite possibly the easiest and most budget-friendly way to make over your garage. Made with ultra-strong magnets, no drilling is necessary — they simply snap into place. They’re great for DIY'ers.

Acoustic Ceiling Products, LLC (ACP) announced today that it is offering magnetic garage accents by Creative Hardware®. This new product line offers homeowners several carriage-house-style handles and hinges that replicate old-world, wrought-iron hardware. The durable accents add instant visual charm and quickly and easily attach to any metal garage door to add instant curb appeal.

The garage hardware line consists of two styles, Rustic Aspen and Classic Spade. The Rustic Aspen style set includes four hinges with a subtle hammered texture and Aspen leaf detailing. The Aspen set includes two carriage door handles that simulate a lever-style mounted on a back plate. The Classic Spade style set includes four hinges and two carriage handles accented with classic spade shape detail. Each are offered in a black finish. Rustic Aspen sells for $42.70 and Classic Spade sells for $33.24.

“Our magnetic garage hardware sets are quite possibly the easiest and most budget-friendly way to make over your garage,” says ACP President Rob Rebman. “Because they are made with ultra-strong magnets, no drilling is necessary — they simply snap into place. They’re great for the DIY homeowner.”

Creative Hardware handles and hinges are made of durable injection-molded plastic that won’t flake, rust or stain. The rare-earth neodymium magnets release with 10 lbs. pressure, so they are safe for kids and pets.

More information about Creative Hardware Decorative Magnetic Garage Accents, including where to buy, technical specifications, video, installation guides and FAQs, can be found at http://www.diydecorstore.com.