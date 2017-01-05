"I Am A Gummy Bear (The Gummy Bear Song)" 10th Anniversary HD Version

Marking the ten year anniversary of the full English version of the “I Am A Gummy Bear (The Gummy Bear Song)” video on YouTube, Gummybear International proudly released a new widescreen HD version of the video on January 3rd, 2017. Celebrating the popular children pop song’s phenomenal success on YouTube, the release also marks the beginning of the “Around the World with Gummibär” campaign, where different language versions of “The Gummy Bear Song” HD Video will be released each Tuesday on Gummibär’s official YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/gummybearintl

Viewers will now be able to enjoy “The Gummy Bear Song” in high definition widescreen video quality introduced by a brand new animated orchestral “overture” of the song. At the start of the video, viewers are guided into a grand theatre and greeted by fellow Gummibär characters Kala, Harry and Vampiro before everyone’s favorite singing and dancing Gummy Bear takes to the stage. The classic YouTube hit’s new high quality makeover comes just in time to celebrate the Gummibär’s spectacular success and enduring popularity on YouTube.

Jurgen Korduletsch, CEO of Gummybear International, proudly shares: “We’re excited to present this new version of “The Gummy Bear Song” perfectly updated and adapted to match today’s viewing devices. With Gummibär’s popularity ever expanding around the globe it gives us an opportunity to introduce the song in a bunch of additional languages making it even easier for kids of all ages to embrace GB as their own."

About Gummibär:

The first Gummibär video was posted on the internet in 2006 and since then, the character has gone on to become one of the most successful animated characters on the internet ever. With nearly 8 billion video views on the YouTube platform alone, Gummibär has become one of the biggest success stories on the platform and a bonafide YouTube superstar. The character’s music has been released in over 40 different countries and in more than 25 different languages so far and has been received Gold and Platinum in many territories. Gummibär has his own animated Christmas special as well as a growing line of character merchandise. In the second half of 2016, Gummybear International in cooperation with Toonz of India launched a 39 episode scripted Gummibär and Friends exclusive YouTube series which has generated more than 60 million views by itself. For more information about Gummibär, visit his website at http://www.thegummybear.com

About Gummybear International:

Gummybear International is engaged in the creation, development, and branding of animated entertainment properties, as well as musical content based on and produced for such properties. It markets and sells recorded musical and video products in various physical formats, such as compact discs and DVDs, and digital formats, such as downloads and ringtones, through a worldwide network of established distributors and licensees. The company’s music publishing segment owns and acquires rights to musical compositions, markets these compositions, and receives royalties or fees for their use. It also is actively developing mobile and computer based games and exploiting merchandising rights for its brands in cooperation with a variety of licensing partners. GBI is working on a number of film and TV projects. The company is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit the Gummybear International website at http://www.gummybearinternational.com.