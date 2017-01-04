This is a significant breakthrough for cost-conscious healthcare organizations who want to take advantage of modern unified messaging technology but cannot due to HIPAA privacy constraints...

Adding to the steady stream of new SAM (Smart Assist by Mutare) feature roll-outs, Mutare Health announced this week the completion of SAM integration with the company’s Vital Link secure messaging platform, delivering the first true, HIPAA-compliant voicemail replacement solution for healthcare.

The Vital Link platform was introduced by Mutare Health five years ago to address the complex communication needs of healthcare organizations. It combines secure messaging, emergency/mass notification, and patient engagement capabilities in a single, integrated, cloud-based platform. Using the application’s secure messaging feature, clinicians can freely share patient health information from their PCs and/or mobile devices without risk of a HIPAA violation.

SAM is Mutare’s break-through enterprise voicemail replacement solution that answers missed calls, records the voice memo, converts the message to text, and delivers it with caller ID and related customer information to the recipient as an email, text message or Instant Message. Healthcare organizations utilizing Vital Link can now choose to have voice messages delivered via SAM to their secure Vital Link client, so any protected health information contained in the message remains HIPAA-compliant.

“This is a significant breakthrough for cost-conscious healthcare organizations who want to take advantage of modern unified messaging technology but cannot due to HIPAA privacy constraints,” says Mike Sorensen, President, Mutare Health. “By replacing voicemail with SAM, these organizations enhance the clinician’s ability to respond quickly, and that means a better overall patient experience and more effective care delivery.”

SAM for Vital Link is another example of Mutare’s ongoing commitment to its customers through continuous innovations that add value to their current investment while reducing overall operating costs.

