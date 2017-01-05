Lumenier: Top 10 New Drone Products Released in 2016

High Performance Lumenier Brushless Motors Designed in Florida for drone racing performance and durability.

The Lumenier engineering team designed and released several new products this season, all geared toward improving the FPV drone pilot experience and drone racing performance.

“The performance and capabilities of drones have changed dramatically since I first got into this business 4 years ago.” says Tim Nilson, Founder and Owner of Lumenier. “The drones have quickly become smaller, faster and provide more acceleration, thrust and maneuverability than ever before.”

Lumenier designed and released a flurry of new products in 2016. Here’s some of our favorites:

1. Lumenier Frame: QAV-SKITZO Dark Matter FPV Freestyle Quadcopter

2. Lumenier X Frames: Charpu QAV-X and QAV-XS

3. Lumenier Motors: Skitzo RB2205 2400KV, Freybott MX2206 2450KV (available mid-January)

4. Lumenier Antenna: AXII 5.8GHz (RHCP and LHCP)

5. Lumenier Flight Controller: LUX V2

6. Lumenier Propellers: V2 - 5x4x3, 4x4x3 and 3x4x3

7. Lumenier LED’s: QAV-R RGB LED System

8. Lumenier Lipo Batteries: Graphene and High-Voltage 1300mAh and 1500mAh

9. Lumenier ESC: 30A and 35A BLHeli_S ESC OPTO

10. Lumenier Micro Lipos and Micro Motors: 205mAh 1S 25c, RX0615-14

Lumenier is a high-end designer and manufacturer of top quality racing drone products – airframes, motors, batteries, propellers, electronics, antennas, accessories, and more. The company operates from its main headquarters in Sarasota, Florida with wholly owned manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and China. Leveraging their expert engineers in aeronautics, mechanical and electrical design, Lumenier has become known globally for its innovation and quality.

For more info please visit http://www.lumenier.com or call 941-444-0021.