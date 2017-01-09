Pioneer and Pioneer FE Systems for biologics characterization and small molecule fragment screening. “Pioneer systems expand the range of solutions we offer our customers from small molecule fragment screening to detailed biologics characterization that are critical in pharmaceutical drug discovery and development."

Pall ForteBio, the developer and provider of industry-leading label-free biosensor technology platform, today announced that they will acquire the assets related to SensiQ’s Pioneer product line.Pioneer products are immediately available for sales, service, and support via Pall ForteBio.

"The Pioneer SPR systems are the perfect complement to the Pall ForteBio’s Bio-Layer Interferometry family of label-free instruments,” said Dominik Arnold, General Manager at Pall ForteBio. “It expands the range of solutions we offer our customers from small molecule fragment screening to detailed biologics characterization that are all critical in pharmaceutical drug discovery and development as well as academic research.”

The Pioneer and Pioneer FE systems are sensitive, 3-channel, fully-automated surface plasmon resonance (SPR) instruments, with a unique OneStep® gradient injection technology. OneStep® uses a single injection to acquire kinetics for a full analyte titration up to 3 orders of magnitude – offering unmatched speed compared to other SPR-based systems. Capable of analyzing up to 768 fragments in 24 hours, the Pioneer FE system is the ideal system for fragment screening in drug discovery. “Like the Octet systems, the Pioneer systems are enabling technologies – providing more information faster than traditional methods and helping our customers in their quest to develop drugs in a more rapid and cost-effective manner,” added Mr. Arnold.

Effective immediately, Pall ForteBio will assume responsibility for all sales, service, and support for the Pioneer FE and Pioneer instrument line and associated consumables.The closing of the asset acquisition is expected to take place in Q1, 2017, after which time the product line will be integrated into its Fremont, California operations.

About Pall ForteBio

Pall ForteBio is a division of Pall Life Sciences that provides analytical systems to accelerate biotherapeutic drug discovery and development. These systems facilitate real-time, label-free analysis of biomolecular interactions, providing information on affinity, kinetics and concentration. Pall ForteBio's analytical solutions enable more efficient and accurate characterization of drug candidates, delivering greater value to the drug discovery and development markets. For more information, visit http://www.fortebio.com.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company’s engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit http://www.pall.com.

