G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 CRM Software Grid report to help businesses make the best CRM technology buying decision. Salesforce CRM, HubSpot CRM and Zoho CRM were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Pipedrive, Nimble, Pipeline Deals, ProsperWorks CRM, Less Annoying CRM, Salesnet, Pipeliner CRM, Workbooks.com, Contactually, Base CRM, Vtiger CRM, Bpm’online, Bullhorn CRM, Prophet CRM, amoCRM, Really Simple Systems, Relenta CRM, InfoFlo Software, Membrain, Nutshell, GoldMine, Freshsales, Maximizer CRM, salesbox, Apptivo Project Management, Insightly, Close.io and iSEEit were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Nimble earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while Salesforce CRM earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Unsatisfactory social features – In response to feature questions, users were the least satisfied with the Social Collaboration features and Social Network Integration capabilities of CRM products, which they rated at 73% and 72%, respectively.

Improving overall customer satisfaction – The average Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction ratings of products appearing on the Grid all increased incrementally since the Summer 2016 CRM Grid Report. Reviewers said CRM products were headed in the right direction at a rate of 80%.

Contenders prominent among enterprise-business users – Enterprise CRM software users make up 20% or more of total users among six of the eight Contenders on the Grid, a higher percentage than is found among products in any other quadrant.

About the CRM Grid report:

● The report is based on more than 4,596 reviews written by business professionals.

● Of the 148 products listed in G2 Crowd’s CRM category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

