Principled Technologies (PT) and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, which PT administers, are pleased to announce an initiative to develop a new tool for evaluating systems’ machine learning performance.

Machine learning is a disruptive technology that has the potential to influence a broad range of industries. While there are many available consumer and commercial applications that utilize machine learning for computer vision, natural language processing, and data analytics, there is currently no comprehensive machine learning or deep learning benchmark that includes home, automotive, industrial, and retail use cases.

“These are still the early days of the technology. A fragmented software and hardware landscape and lack of standardization make it complex and challenging to evaluate performance in machine learning,” said Bill Catchings, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of PT. “We’ve decided to take on that challenge, and we invite all interested parties to participate in the creation, evaluation, and testing of this new tool.”

The new tool will join the rest of the industry-standard benchmarks from the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community: WebXPRT, MobileXPRT, TouchXPRT, CrXPRT, BatteryXPRT, and HDXPRT.

To learn more about and join the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, go to http://www.BenchmarkXPRT.com.

