The Scott Resort & Spa, Lobby The Scott Resort & Spa will undergo $15M in renovations, covering all guest rooms, suites and public spaces, including the resort’s 14,000 square feet of meeting space, two pools, lobby bar and restaurant.

Classic Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality development and management company based in Phoenix, announced today its plans to rebrand and rename Firesky Resort & Spa, a boutique property the company acquired in April 2016. The 204-room resort, located in Old Town Scottsdale, is being renamed as The Scott Resort & Spa, along with a newly rebranded website that is now live.

Revered as one of the premiere resorts in Arizona, boasting one of the best locations in Scottsdale and known for its impeccable service and tantalizing cuisine, The Scott continues to be a favorite among tourists and locals alike. Over the next two years, Classic Hotels & Resorts will invest $15M to make an already beloved resort even better. The reinvention will consist of all guest rooms, suites and public spaces, including the resort’s 14,000 square feet of meeting space, two pools, lobby bar and restaurant. The redesign will at once celebrate the historic building’s iconic architecture, while introducing a new look and feel and elevated guest service culture, creating a new personality for the prized resort alongside an all-new restaurant concept – both of which will be unique to the current Phoenix/Scottsdale hospitality market.

While maintaining the resort’s vibrant Sonoran style that visitors and locals have enjoyed for the past 55 years, The Scott will soon benefit from several significant enhancements throughout. The first phase of the redesign will begin in May 2017 and be complete in September 2017, just in time for peak season travelers, and will include:



The lobby will be upgraded from the inside out. With caning screens that contrast against the modern curved brass of Bauhaus-inspired chandeliers and rattan settees scattered throughout, the lobby will reflect an eclectic style of traditional front porch Havana. Blue-glazed olive jars and indoor landscaping create an intimate seating oasis for guests. A hand-crafted, Spanish-tiled bar and existing arches reflect the traditional, original architecture of the space. Vintage artwork and paintings compliment signature rattan and wicker furniture.

The signature Lobby Bar and Restaurant will be completely renovated and re-concepted, while still capitalizing on its ideal indoor-outdoor layout. A large tree will serve as the bar’s focal point in the center of the open-air space, surrounded by abundant succulents and indigenous plant life. The fireplace will remain rightfully intact, as a gathering place for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The new furnishings and décor are met with an all-new menu, designed by Executive Chef Christopher Bailey.

Several upgrades to the resort’s two lagoon-like pools will include additional cabanas and beautifully new landscaped surrounds. Guests and locals will continue to enjoy creative cocktails and light bites from the Acqua Pool Bar and are welcome to dip their toes in the resort’s signature sandy beach pool.

The resort’s 14,000 square feet of meeting and function space will receive all new custom Axminster carpeting and custom decorative light fixtures that echo the property’s overall Spanish and Moroccan inspired ambiance. Landscaping and outdoor lighting upgrades are also underway for the beautiful event lawn, the resort’s main wedding venue. Smaller common public spaces and patios will be refurbished, with additional fire pits for lounging.

The second phase will revamp all 204 spacious guestrooms, each of which features private outdoor patios or balconies. Significant upgrades will range from new furniture packages and case goods to redesigned bathrooms. The renovation will also unveil an all-new Presidential Suite and the addition of four one-bedroom suites.

“This historic property is an elegant and fun addition to our portfolio, and we feel honored to restore and update it in ways that enrich the guest experience – not only through elevated and comfortable design, but also through new amenity and programming concepts that speak to this unique desert destination,” said Classic Hotels & Resorts President John Grossman. “The Scott is a modern incarnation of an Arizona classic with a fresh, design-forward concept that will attract both locals and visitors alike.”

A talented team of designers is responsible for the resort’s new concept, including New York and San Francisco-based AvroKO, local architect firm Synthetic Design, and Hart Howerton, which is overseeing the meetings and events spaces. Rinker Design crafted the resort’s rebranding and played an important role in concept visioning and programing.

“This is such an exciting project for us to be involved with,” said Greg Bradshaw, founding partner of AvroKO. “We took the approach of wanting to keep intact some elements that are already very much a part of the hotel – particularly the beautiful Spanish Revival inspired architecture – and have incorporated several new layers into the overall design, including beautiful staple pieces that are inspired by the Bauhaus movement and old Havana, which guests will see immediately upon arrival and get a true sense of the place right away. We can’t wait to see the finished product and how it all comes together.”

Classic Hotels & Resorts has a long history in hospitality in the Valley. The company has owned and operated the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix since 2006. On the California coast, Classic is known for its proven track record for acquiring and reintroducing charming, charismatic boutique hotels. All four of its California properties have undergone restorations and been successfully reintroduced in their respective markets, including the 36-room surf lodge now known as the Laguna Beach House (re-opened May 2015) and The Inn at Laguna Beach, two blocks south (renovated 2012), which arguably boasts the best location in town, right on Main Beach and walking distance to downtown Laguna. Up north is the 110-year-old La Playa Carmel (also renovated 2012) and the new Hotel Carmel, which was rebranded and debuted in May 2016 – both in the heart of the charming seaside village.

Like its sister properties, The Scott also benefits from a premier location (4925 North Scottsdale Road) with direct access to Old Town’s Scottsdale’s many renowned restaurants, galleries and shops that have helped make Scottsdale an internationally-recognized leisure destination.

