Dynamic Female Artists Team Up For U.S Tour

Friends w/ the legendary John Lee Hooker, Sage brings her unique musical roots to Hart's blues rock tour. "Part Bob Dylan – part Taylor Swift – Rachael Sage has the guts, vision and talent to embody both within the confines of her music." --MAVERICK UK

Four-time Independent Music Award-winner and multi-instrumentalist Rachael Sage will join Grammy-nominated blues rocker Beth Hart on her upcoming U.S. album release tour during February and March 2017.

An adventurous pairing, both of these strong and passionate artists will perform their own soulful brand of music while remaining true to their roots. NYC-based Sage has released 12 albums of eclectic originals on her own label, MPress Records, and will join Hart for just over a dozen dates beginning in Atlanta, Georgia and ending in Kent, Ohio.

While she is most known for what The Village Voice describes as “lovely and literate folk-pop-rock”, Sage also has a musical and personal connection to the blues. When she was a DJ in college, she became friends with the legendary John Lee Hooker and frequently visited his Bay Area home. The occasional jam on his Wurlitzer piano led Sage to pen the song “Blue Light” about Hooker. Shortly after, blues-rock vanguard Eric Burdon invited her to support his European tour, which deepened her admiration for the genre.

For Sage, it will be a particular thrill to share the stage with Hart, whose powerful voice she first discovered via the Off-Broadway show, "Love Janis". Sage reveals, “I was absolutely blown away by her presence and her incredibly passionate vocals. From that point forward I’ve followed her career with enormous respect.”

Sage’s latest album, "Choreographic", reflects not only her background in dance but a variety of her influences while also incorporating elements of rock, folk and Americana. Members of Ian Hunter and Patti Smith’s bands appear on "Choreographic" alongside her regular touring outfit, The Sequins, with Sage playing both acoustic and electric guitar.

“Sage...seemed relaxed and confident as she shared anecdotes between songs. Her material had a warm, slightly off-kilter charm that won the trust of the room." - No Depression Magazine

Known for her impressive musicianship, colorful stage banter and for personally connecting with her audiences, Sage looks forward to providing support for Hart's "Fire On The Floor" tour, accompanied by guitarist James Mastro (Ian Hunter, Garland Jeffreys, The Bongos). After these dates, she'll then join synth-pop pioneer Howard Jones in the U.K. for the Spring leg of his world tour.

Rachael Sage is available for in-person, phone, or email interviews. Press considerations are much appreciated. If you wish to attend any of the shows for review or would like to request a copy of "Choreographic", please email: press(at)mpressrecords(dot)com

ABOUT RACHAEL SAGE: With 9.5 million YouTube views and 12 full-length albums, Rachael Sage is one of the busiest touring artists in independent music, performing 100+ dates a year both solo and with her band, The Sequins. She has earned a loyal following for her dynamic piano playing, delicate guitar work, soulful vocals, and improvisational audience interaction. Sage has shared the stage with Ani DiFranco, Jamie Cullum, Eric Burdon, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin. She's received numerous songwriting awards including The John Lennon Songwriting Contest (Grand Prize) and several Independent Music Awards. Her songs have appeared on MTV, HBO, A&E, TLC, Comedy Central, the Fame soundtrack, and Lifetime TV's hit reality series "Dance Moms". Sage has also been an outspoken advocate against bullying, releasing a benefit EP in 2016 for anti-bullying charity Ditch The Label and giving workshops at schools combining musical improvisation, dance and storytelling.